Matt Nagy faces make-or-break season in Chicago; five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential

The Bears, of course, made an aggressive draft-day trade to secure Fields' services, giving up valuable draft capital to jump up from No. 20 to No. 11 overall. The Ohio State product is a multi-faceted playmaker with a combination of size, athleticism and arm talent to create problems for opposing defenses. Fields' dual-threat potential would not only enhance the Bears' 25th-ranked running game, but it should create more one-on-one opportunities in the passing game for Allen Robinson and others on the perimeter.

That said, the Bears must make a greater commitment to running the football, regardless of who's under center. With a defense that could experience a resurgence under new coordinator Sean Desai, Nagy needs to control the game with the offense. Leaning on the ground attack will enable the Bears to chew up the clock, as well as dictate defensive fronts and coverages, while also minimizing the turnover risk from the quarterback. Moreover, a renewed commitment to the run game puts the ball in the hands of one of their best players, third-year RB David Montgomery. The 24-year-old posted the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career in 2020, amassing 1,508 total yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns on 301 touches. Montgomery's 16.5 carries per game ranked fourth in the NFL, leaving him behind just Derrick Henry (23.6), Dalvin Cook (22.3) and Josh Jacobs (18.2). But Nagy wants more.

"Depending on what the game is, what's happened the last couple years and why some of David's carries -- which aren't low -- haven't been quite as high is a lot of guys get it in to four-minute mode in the fourth quarter," Nagy said on the Under Center Podcast. "That's where they can get those extra four or five carries, which can bump them into the top five, you know, with 20 rushes a game. That's our goal."

Nagy's point is certainly valid, based on the offense's inability to jump out to early leads and force opponents to play from behind. To score quickly in the game's opening stages, most teams throw the ball around the yard to their top pass catchers. Despite Robinson amassing 200 catches, 2,397 passing yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons, inconsistent play at the quarterback position prevented Chicago from completely maximizing him as a star WR1. It's on Nagy to come up with creative ways to get the ball to an elite pass catcher who'll be looking to boost his earning potential while playing on the franchise tag. It's also on Nagy to make sure Robinson's hard feelings toward the organization -- the receiver felt disrespected during lengthy, fruitless contract negotiations -- don't bleed onto the field of play.

Nagy must navigate a tricky offensive situation this fall, with uncertainty at quarterback, an underutilized running back and an unhappy pass catcher, but he knows Bears fans won't allow any excuses in the coming season.

"You just, you gotta win. I think that's what we love about the fans in Chicago is they're extremely passionate. They care so much about their Chicago Bears," Nagy said on the Under Center pod. "They want to win. And that's why I'm here, and trust me, I embrace it. I wouldn't want it no other way."