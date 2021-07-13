Matt Nagy realizes 'time is now' for his Bears offense

Optimism is abundant, hopes are high and all is relatively serene at this point in the NFL calendar.

Despite the time of year, though, perhaps more so than any head coach in the NFL, Matt Nagy's seat is the hottest and it's not because of the sweltering July temperatures.

Having burst upon the scene with the Bears in a splendid 2018 autumn in which he reeled in AP NFL Coach of the Year, Nagy's now seen the Bears sputter through the past two seasons and the offensive-minded coach has piloted a squad that's been dreadful in its touchdown-endeavoring exploits.

With fans clamoring for rookie first-rounder Justin Fields to hit the field and Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace's jobs likely hanging in the balance of the 2021 campaign, Chicago's 17th head coach in franchise chronicle realizes the importance of the season ahead.

"I think what we've put together -- Ryan Pace has done such an amazing job of building the last three years -- this roster that we have, we have a lot of depth," Nagy said told Kenneth Davis on the Under Center Podcast. "And so now to be able to have the time to put together, we feel like we're going to have a great opportunity offensively to to do what we need to do. The time is now, we know that, and we're looking forward to it. You can't live in the past. And that's not what we're going to do. I refuse to allow that to happen. This is a new season, and so we got a fresh start. So let's see what we can do with it."

Optimism dissipates into doubt rather quickly in Chicago and all of the NFL, for that matter. Nagy realizes getting himself back into the good graces of the Bears faithful (and likely holding onto his job) will come in just one way and that's with getting victories, which have been lacking over the past two seasons of 16-16 regular-season football.

"You just, you gotta win. I think that's what we love about the fans in Chicago is they're extremely passionate. They care so much about their Chicago Bears," Nagy said. "They want to win. And that's why I'm here, and trust me, I embrace it. I wouldn't want it no other way."

Ranked 26th in total offense in 2020, the Bears offense was a slog through lengthy parts of the campaign. Eventually, Nagy ceded the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Lazor's back for 2021, but Nagy is back as the play-caller.

Hence, if there wasn't enough pressure riding on his fourth season as Bears head coach, Nagy is taking back some more.

"We ran into a road bump last year in the middle of the season where we lost six games in a row. And that was hard after starting 5-1. So, at that point in time, I started with myself. What can I do better? We were kind of stuck in neutral and I thought it was a good idea to hand the play-calling over to Bill Lazor," Nagy said. "I think he did a great job. But again, we look into the whys after every season and how we can get better. So, now we're just really excited to see our players grow. We think we did a great job in the draft and bringing in some young talent, in particular on the offensive side of the ball, as well. So we'll see. But we gotta do it. And it's only a couple of weeks around the corner."