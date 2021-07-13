Around the NFL

Matt Nagy realizes 'time is now' for his Bears offense

Published: Jul 12, 2021 at 11:19 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Optimism is abundant, hopes are high and all is relatively serene at this point in the NFL calendar.

Despite the time of year, though, perhaps more so than any head coach in the NFL, Matt Nagy's seat is the hottest and it's not because of the sweltering July temperatures.

Having burst upon the scene with the Bears in a splendid 2018 autumn in which he reeled in AP NFL Coach of the Year, Nagy's now seen the Bears sputter through the past two seasons and the offensive-minded coach has piloted a squad that's been dreadful in its touchdown-endeavoring exploits.

With fans clamoring for rookie first-rounder Justin Fields to hit the field and Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace's jobs likely hanging in the balance of the 2021 campaign, Chicago's 17th head coach in franchise chronicle realizes the importance of the season ahead.

"I think what we've put together -- Ryan Pace has done such an amazing job of building the last three years -- this roster that we have, we have a lot of depth," Nagy said told Kenneth Davis on the Under Center Podcast. "And so now to be able to have the time to put together, we feel like we're going to have a great opportunity offensively to to do what we need to do. The time is now, we know that, and we're looking forward to it. You can't live in the past. And that's not what we're going to do. I refuse to allow that to happen. This is a new season, and so we got a fresh start. So let's see what we can do with it."

Optimism dissipates into doubt rather quickly in Chicago and all of the NFL, for that matter. Nagy realizes getting himself back into the good graces of the Bears faithful (and likely holding onto his job) will come in just one way and that's with getting victories, which have been lacking over the past two seasons of 16-16 regular-season football.

"You just, you gotta win. I think that's what we love about the fans in Chicago is they're extremely passionate. They care so much about their Chicago Bears," Nagy said. "They want to win. And that's why I'm here, and trust me, I embrace it. I wouldn't want it no other way."

Ranked 26th in total offense in 2020, the Bears offense was a slog through lengthy parts of the campaign. Eventually, Nagy ceded the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Lazor's back for 2021, but Nagy is back as the play-caller.

Hence, if there wasn't enough pressure riding on his fourth season as Bears head coach, Nagy is taking back some more.

"We ran into a road bump last year in the middle of the season where we lost six games in a row. And that was hard after starting 5-1. So, at that point in time, I started with myself. What can I do better? We were kind of stuck in neutral and I thought it was a good idea to hand the play-calling over to Bill Lazor," Nagy said. "I think he did a great job. But again, we look into the whys after every season and how we can get better. So, now we're just really excited to see our players grow. We think we did a great job in the draft and bringing in some young talent, in particular on the offensive side of the ball, as well. So we'll see. But we gotta do it. And it's only a couple of weeks around the corner."

A new season and that aforementioned fresh start awaits, but with Nagy taking back the play-calling, it's notable that much of the Bears offense will remain the same. The biggest change of course is the exit of Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. With Nick Foles seemingly entrenched at No. 3 on the QB depth chart, veteran Andy Dalton and/or Fields will offer up a fresh face at quarterback. Elsewhere at the skill positions it looks rather familiar from Allan Robinson and Darnell Mooney at receiver, Jimmy Graham at tight end, David Montgomery at running back, etc.

There is much uncertainty for the roster awaiting in 2022, beginning perhaps most notably with Robinson. Thus, Nagy's point is furthered.

The time is now for Nagy, for his offense and the Bears as a whole.

And he's ready to win any which way.

Davis somewhat cryptically asked if, to use a boxing reference of sorts, Nagy cared about beating the lineal champion or if he didn't care if the title was vacated as long as he got the belt. One can only surmise it was a reference to the rival Packers' current situation with their disgruntled quarterback.

Regardless, the message was clear from Nagy that's it's all about winning right now.

"Yeah, I don't care. Let's just get the belt," Nagy said. "Let's win and let's do it our way."

Presumably, the belt in this instance would be the NFC North title, which was last won by the Bears in Nagy's first season of 2018. It was a simpler time then for the head coach.

Then again, this isn't all that complicated of a moment for Nagy, either. It's win or go home as, very much so, the "time is now" in Chi-Town.

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers not playing in 2021

The latest to weigh in on the offseason's biggest story, Peyton Manning doesn't see Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver to play for the Broncos, but he "can't fathom" the Green Bay great not playing this year. 
news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl-winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
news

Seven NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marks the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

Tom Pelissero reports seven teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Alex Gibbs, innovative Broncos offensive line coach, dies at 80

The Denver Broncos and the NFL lost an influential figure on Monday. Longtime assistant coach Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke, the team announced. He was 80.
news

Ex-WR Jordan Matthews auditioning as a tight end at HUB Football camp

Former Eagles, Bills and 49ers WR Jordan Matthews will show off his transition to tight end this week. HUB Football, which hosts a series of free agent tryouts for NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby scouts, announced Matthews would participate as a TE in its camp Sunday in San Diego.
news

Washington president says new team name won't be 'Warriors,' must have 'no ties to Native American imagery'

The Washington Football Team will have an entirely new identity by the start of next season. What the franchise's future name, logo and look will be is still being worked out by team brass.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved'

A four-win season in 2020 led to a Eagles reboot, with the ouster of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and importing Nick Sirianni. RT Lane Johnson joined Good Morning Football and said the groundwork has been laid for a turnaround after last year's "embarrassment."
news

Von Miller: 2021 Broncos 'the best team we've been able to field in a long time'

Since winning Super Bowl 50, Von Miller has watched his Broncos wallow in mediocrity, finishing third or fourth in the AFC West four out of the past five seasons. But the LB is high on the team's roster this year.
news

Tyreek Hill: I've been 'grinding my tail off' after getting 'embarrassed' in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he was embarrassed about the team's performance in February's 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a 'huge honor'

Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ESPYs. The eight-year veteran shared his excitement regarding the honor on Sunday.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to 'figure things out in a couple weeks' 

Deadlines force decisions, and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has a major one impending. Whether he will play for the Packers, or anyone, in 2021 has been the question of the offseason. The reigning league MVP finally intimated this weekend that he'll have an answer shortly.
