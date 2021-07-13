Around the NFL

Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career

Published: Jul 13, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Let's be clear right off the bat: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ isn't trying to move to safety now.

But one day, years down the line, the star corner could see himself making the shift.

"I wouldn't have no problems moving to safety. I love corner right now. The corner money's better. I'm cool where I'm at," Ramsey said recently on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, via Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire.

The crème de la crème of the corner position, Ramsey is a lock-down cover man, owning the ability to wipe out an opponent's top target. The 6-foot-1 corner owns the ideal size to battle larger receivers, the fluid hips to run with smaller skill players, and the speed to recover in space.

Quarterbacks usually look elsewhere when Ramsey is on the field.

More so than in previous seasons, the Rams allowed Ramsey to move around in 2020. He saw a career-high 169 snaps from the slot last year. The CB also saw time in the box, rushed the passer, and even spent a few snaps at free safety.

Prior to being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars No. 5 overall in 2016, Ramsey played safety as a freshman at Florida State before moving to corner.

Ramsey's versatility should allow him to make the move to safety down the line -- much, much later in his career.

While he considers Deion Sanders the best corner in NFL history, Ramsey said, in his mind, Charles Woodson is the best defensive back ever because of the Hall of Famer's ability to dominate after a late-career position switch.

"I like Charles because even though I say Deion is the best corner to play the game, Charles is the best defensive back to play the game because he played multiple positions in the secondary. He played corner, he played safety, he played nickel. He did a bunch of different stuff and he affected the game in so many different ways," Ramsey said. "Me coming to L.A., that's kind of the role that I started to be in. I'm still on the edges, on the corner the majority of the time, but here and there, they're starting to let me be me a little bit more. Mix it in, playing a little bit of nickel. And then at some point in my career, if it takes me there to safety, I would want to do that as well. I want to have a mix of all."

Ramsey turns 27 in October. Woodson didn't make the switch to safety until he was 36 years old -- after 14 seasons at CB. Woodson's switch came after he was named an All-Pro corner in 2011. The move prolonged the HOFer's career, allowing him to play at a high level until he was 39.

As the top corner in the game, Ramsey is about a decade away from needing a position switch to lengthen his career. Right now, it's clearly a hypothetical, but his size and flexibility suggest a move to safety could be a seamless transition when/if it ever happens.

Related Content

news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Reuniting with Jalen Hurts 'feels like old times, like back in college'

Philadelphia rookie receiver ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ reunited with his former Alabama quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ this offseason. According to the rookie, the duo picked up where they left off years ago in college.
news

Matt Nagy: Goal is to get David Montgomery 20 rushes a game

The Chicago Bears rode David Montgomery down the stretch last season, as the running back averaged over 25 carries a game in the final three games of the regular season.
news

Matt Nagy realizes 'time is now' for his Bears offense

With fans clamoring for rookie first-rounder Justin Fields to hit the field and Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace's jobs likely hanging in the balance of the 2021 campaign, Chicago's 17th head coach in franchise chronicle realizes the importance of the season ahead.
news

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers not playing in 2021

The latest to weigh in on the offseason's biggest story, Peyton Manning doesn't see Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver to play for the Broncos, but he "can't fathom" the Green Bay great not playing this year. 
news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl-winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
news

Seven NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marks the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

Tom Pelissero reports seven teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Alex Gibbs, innovative Broncos offensive line coach, dies at 80

The Denver Broncos and the NFL lost an influential figure on Monday. Longtime assistant coach Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke, the team announced. He was 80.
news

Ex-WR Jordan Matthews auditioning as a tight end at HUB Football camp

Former Eagles, Bills and 49ers WR Jordan Matthews will show off his transition to tight end this week. HUB Football, which hosts a series of free agent tryouts for NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby scouts, announced Matthews would participate as a TE in its camp Sunday in San Diego.
news

Washington president says new team name won't be 'Warriors,' must have 'no ties to Native American imagery'

The Washington Football Team will have an entirely new identity by the start of next season. What the franchise's future name, logo and look will be is still being worked out by team brass.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved'

A four-win season in 2020 led to a Eagles reboot, with the ouster of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and importing Nick Sirianni. RT Lane Johnson joined Good Morning Football and said the groundwork has been laid for a turnaround after last year's "embarrassment."
news

Von Miller: 2021 Broncos 'the best team we've been able to field in a long time'

Since winning Super Bowl 50, Von Miller has watched his Broncos wallow in mediocrity, finishing third or fourth in the AFC West four out of the past five seasons. But the LB is high on the team's roster this year.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW