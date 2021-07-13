Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career

Let's be clear right off the bat: Jalen Ramsey isn't trying to move to safety now.
But one day, years down the line, the star corner could see himself making the shift.
"I wouldn't have no problems moving to safety. I love corner right now. The corner money's better. I'm cool where I'm at," Ramsey said recently on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, via Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire.
The crème de la crème of the corner position, Ramsey is a lock-down cover man, owning the ability to wipe out an opponent's top target. The 6-foot-1 corner owns the ideal size to battle larger receivers, the fluid hips to run with smaller skill players, and the speed to recover in space.
Quarterbacks usually look elsewhere when Ramsey is on the field.
More so than in previous seasons, the Rams allowed Ramsey to move around in 2020. He saw a career-high 169 snaps from the slot last year. The CB also saw time in the box, rushed the passer, and even spent a few snaps at free safety.
Prior to being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars No. 5 overall in 2016, Ramsey played safety as a freshman at Florida State before moving to corner.
Ramsey's versatility should allow him to make the move to safety down the line -- much, much later in his career.
While he considers Deion Sanders the best corner in NFL history, Ramsey said, in his mind, Charles Woodson is the best defensive back ever because of the Hall of Famer's ability to dominate after a late-career position switch.
"I like Charles because even though I say Deion is the best corner to play the game, Charles is the best defensive back to play the game because he played multiple positions in the secondary. He played corner, he played safety, he played nickel. He did a bunch of different stuff and he affected the game in so many different ways," Ramsey said. "Me coming to L.A., that's kind of the role that I started to be in. I'm still on the edges, on the corner the majority of the time, but here and there, they're starting to let me be me a little bit more. Mix it in, playing a little bit of nickel. And then at some point in my career, if it takes me there to safety, I would want to do that as well. I want to have a mix of all."
Ramsey turns 27 in October. Woodson didn't make the switch to safety until he was 36 years old -- after 14 seasons at CB. Woodson's switch came after he was named an All-Pro corner in 2011. The move prolonged the HOFer's career, allowing him to play at a high level until he was 39.
As the top corner in the game, Ramsey is about a decade away from needing a position switch to lengthen his career. Right now, it's clearly a hypothetical, but his size and flexibility suggest a move to safety could be a seamless transition when/if it ever happens.