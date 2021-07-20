NFL's best pass rushers heading into 2021 season? Analysts reveal gold, silver, bronze picks

Total points: 28 (1st: 1; 2nd: 9; 3rd: 7)





Nick Shook: T.J. Watt landed atop my list of the league's top disruptors of 2020, ahead of Donald (sixth) and Garrett (fourth), and he got there by leading the league in total disruptions (80), disruption rate (18.4 percent) and sacks (15), all despite also sitting out in Week 17. But he gets a bronze medal here because if isolated, I'd still select Donald -- the reigning Defensive Player of the Year -- and Garrett before Watt. There's a reasonable explanation for this, too: Watt enjoyed the company of fellow edge rusher Bud Dupree for a good portion of the 2020 season, and when Dupree exited due to a season-ending injury, Watt's numbers declined dramatically, dipping from a 19 percent pressure rate with Dupree to less than 10 percent without him. That's far from the consistent production seen from Garrett (before he was affected by COVID-19 in 2020) and Donald, so Watt lands third in an elite trio, because while he's been unquestionably effective in the last couple of years, there's still a lingering question of how effective he'd be as the sole significant rusher.﻿﻿