NFL Summer Games, edge rusher: Von Miller terrorizes QBs

As much as it would be nice to move Khalil Mack up, Justin Houston has earned a silver nod. Let us not forget the man put up 22 sacks when healthy in 2014. That's how we are going to leave it for now, anyway. Von Miller might let success go to his head. He might take forever to get in uniform with this contract stuff. But any player who plays the way he did in the most important games of his life should win the gold.