Around the NFL

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Published: Jul 16, 2021 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pressure equals production. Sacks equal fame.

The above code explains how a dominant edge rusher like newly signed New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson can cash in on the open market when many casual fans aren't aware of his talents.

Lawson spent his first four years in Cincinnati, mainly living in obscurity. This offseason, he signed a three-year, $45 million contract with Gang Green to help invigorate a pass rush that has been drowsy for more than a decade.

If the figures, which include $30 million guaranteed, caused some to scratch their heads, it's likely because Lawson's sack numbers don't stand out. In his four seasons with the Bengals, Lawson generated 20 total sacks. Last season, he took down the quarterback only 5.5 times -- for comparison, that's the same number as Dawuane Smoot in Jacksonville (Smoot signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Jags in March).

And that, friends, is how sacks lie. They don't paint the full picture of a player's capability or disruption caused.

Lawson might have only generated 5.5 sacks, placing him tied for 51st in the NFL last season, but the 26-year-old earned 64 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus, fourth-most among all edge rushers. Lawson also hit the QB 24 times, second-most among edge defenders in 2020.

Point being, Lawson discombobulated many plays -- forcing throwaways, dump-offs, incompletions, etc. -- even if fickle sack numbers didn't pile up.

Joining the Jim Rome Show this week, Lawson verbalized the understanding that he can be productive without sacks, but the seductive stat is what gets the spotlight.

"You can't judge somebody based off of sacks as far as how productive they are, but if you want to get to that elite status, where you're considered an elite defender, then you need to convert those pressures into sacks, if you get what I'm saying," Lawson said. "And I'm confident that I'll be able to do that, because I feel like I've been very ... I've had tons of limiting factors to just go against me and still be highly productive. So I'm excited, and I'm still improving, so I'm extremely optimistic."

Lawson's ability to disrupt plays is why the Jets paid him to be the new centerpiece of Robert Saleh's defense in New York. The belief is that eventually, the sacks will come, so long as the disruption remains.

A questionable Jets secondary likely won't help Lawson's sack cause in 2021. Still, we know Saleh's scheme benefits edge rushers, allowing them better angles to get to the QB without being pushed past by tackles. The fit with Saleh could be the ideal pairing to help Lawson's sack number match his pressure ability and finally pull him into the spotlight he deserves.

Related Content

news

Saints DT David Onyemata says he's facing NFL suspension for banned substance

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season. Onyemata released a statement Friday on Instagram relaying that he's facing an NFL suspension.
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
news

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $71.25M extension ahead of deadline

Taylor Moton won't play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after all. The Panthers right tackle has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the organization, Carolina announced. 
news

Cam Newton: 'It's time for me to uphold my end of the bargain' with Patriots

Cam Newton understands its an important season for him after an up-and-down first year in New England. Newton told ESPN on Thursday that it's "put up or shut up time."
news

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner partnering with HBCU Legacy Bowl

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ is the latest NFL All-Pro to team up with the HBCU Legacy Bowl. The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is partnering with the postseason all-star game, the Legacy Bowl announced in a press release Thursday.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith 'going to be scoring a lot, making a lot of plays' in first year sans Kyle Rudolph

It's Irv Smith's time to shine in Minnesota. With veteran tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿ no longer in town, Smith is ready to step into the No. 1 TE role in 2021.
news

Jimmy Johnson: Urban Meyer 'frustrated' by NFL limitations on player interactions

Speaking Wednesday during a Zoom call ahead of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Jimmy Johnson -- who worked with Urban Meyer at FOX -- said the new Jaguars coach is still navigating the adjustment to the NFL.
news

Jim Kelly: Josh Allen will break all of my Bills records

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly holds all the Buffalo Bills passing records. However, the legend knows he's simply holding the fort for a bit longer, waiting for Josh Allen to pass him by eventually.
news

Deadline for seven franchise-tagged players to strike long-term deals is today at 4 p.m. ET

Seven players who have been franchised tagged, including Bears receiver Allen Robinson and Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, have until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday to come to terms on multi-year deals.
news

Brian Burns eager to battle with new Panthers teammate Haason Reddick in 'sack competition'

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss the team's addition of Haason Reddick, who he believes will make for a fearsome pass-rushing duo in 2021. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW