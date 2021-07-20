State of the 2021 New England Patriots: Bounce-back year for Cam Newton and Co.?

Move the ball through the air? The Patriots averaged 146.6 rushing yards last season, fourth most in the NFL. Which is the kind of thing that happens when your quarterback is one of the best runners in the league. But they struggled in the passing game, averaging 180.6 yards per game (30th in the NFL). They tied for last with 12 passing touchdowns. So, the Patriots went out and spent on pass catchers this offseason. Kind of like the way my daughter took all of her Target gift cards from her birthday and bought every L.O.L. Surprise! doll in the building. I was like, are you sure you don't want to spread that around a little more? But the answer was no. The Patriots also doubled down on tight ends, signing Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. (Smith is the guy you want for fantasy.) I talked about Agholor earlier in this piece. New England also added Kendrick Bourne in free agency. And it should be noted that Julian Edelman is a retiree. Well, at least until he shows up in Tampa Bay at some point this year. Yes, I know he's doubled down (maybe even tripled-down) on his retirement. But if the Bucs really need a WR, do you honestly believe he won't be there?