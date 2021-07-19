State of the 2021 New York Jets: Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson bring fresh buzz

Head coach: Robert Saleh. I feel like I could spend a lot of time trying to do a deep dive into what went into the Jets' decision to hire Adam Gase two years ago. But let's not do that, mostly because I really do believe the Jets nailed it with the hiring of Saleh. Keeping tabs on him in San Francisco for the past few years has been like watching a guy develop to the point that you knew he was going to be a big star. Like Stone Cold Steve Austin before he was King of the Ring and launched Austin 3:16. Saleh was part of rebuilding the 49ers' defense into one of the league's best over the last couple of years.

And as my colleague Ian Rapoport mentioned back in January, the Jets wanted a clear leader as their head coach. Somebody who could lead this franchise. That was never going to be the former guy. They moved quickly to talk to Saleh, and Saleh clearly wanted this gig. If I'm being honest, this is one of the most desirable jobs in the NFL. The Jets had the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. There was already some talent on the roster. And if you win with the Jets, you'll be beloved forever. I love this fit. Saleh is a high-energy, confident leader who is going to play well in New York.

Quarterback: Zach Wilson. The Jets obviously lost out on Trevor Lawrence, who went to the Jags first overall, and many fans will talk about that forever. But there was no wavering during the draft process -- Wilson was the Jets' guy. While the 49ers were perceived as the wild card who could go any number of ways at No. 3 overall, it feels like the Jets were locked in on Wilson from the jump at No. 2. He is the fifth quarterback the Jets have drafted in the first or second round since 2009. And I could sit here and list those quarterbacks now, but why do we have to talk about old (stuff)?

Wilson had 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions last season for BYU, which was the best TD-to-INT ratio in the FBS in 2020. He was electric every time you turned on the television. You can understand why the Jets were so quick to fall in love with him.

Projected 2021 MVP: Wilson. I know it's kind of tough to pin it all on a rookie quarterback. But really, it's up to him. The defense could be pretty good. (And we'll talk about the defense in just a minute.) But Jets quarterbacks rank last in the NFL in completion percentage (59.2), passing yards per game (189.0), TD-to-INT ratio (53:49) and passer rating (76.5) since 2018. While Wilson is expected to develop into a dynamic playmaker down the road, even being just a plus-level game-manager as a rookie would give this team a huge boost.

2021 breakout star: John Franklin-Myers, defensive end. Franklin-Myers played really well last season. And if it weren't for the fact that the Jets, you know, weren't very good, he likely would have received more buzz. But he's playing for a defensive-minded head coach now. The Jets made some nice additions to the D in the offseason, and they are getting C.J. Mosley back (again, we'll talk about this more in a moment) after he opted out of last season. So this could be a huge year for Franklin-Myers.