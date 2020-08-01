Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

Entering his second season with the franchise, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has decided to opt out of the 2020 campaign, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Mosley, whose first season with the Jets saw him play only two games due to injury, is opting out due to family health concerns.

ESPN's Rich Cimini first reported the news.

Following a five-year run with the Ravens that included a quartet of Pro Bowl nods, Mosley was a much-ballyhooed free-agent signing for the Jets ahead of the 2019 season. However, he played only two games due to a groin injury.

Now, though for vastly different reasons, Mosley will be gone for all of the upcoming season. In his five years with the Ravens, he played in 77 of a possible 80 games.