State of the 2021 Miami Dolphins: Will Tua Tagovailoa step up in Year 2?

Head coach: Brian Flores. It feels like people are ignoring the fact Flores has turned out to be a pretty damn good football coach. The Bill Belichick coaching tree can at times be very exciting: You never know what you're going to get! It's like when you spin off a TV show. You can either be a Better Call Saul or a Joey. You don't ever want to be a Joey. Like, seriously. You nearly killed the legacy of Friends.

But I was really impressed with Flores during his first season with the Dolphins when -- in the wake of trading away good players -- they won five of their final nine games after opening the season with seven straight defeats. The Fins were also very good last season, winning 10 games. But they didn't make the playoffs, even with an expanded playoff field. That's not Flores' fault, however. I mean, the Dolphins are still kind of in the middle of a rebuild, yet they've still had some success. And honestly, it's going to be hard to know what Flores is capable of if he doesn't get better play from the quarterback position.

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa. I like Tua. Maybe it's because he's a lefty. And I still contend to this day that if Matt Leinart -- another lefty -- had not gotten injured early in his career, he'd still be playing. But I've had enough of the Tua slander. There were some -- and you know who you are -- who wanted the Dolphins to pick a quarterback in the 2021 draft. That's lame. Dude suffered a serious hip injury in his final college season and has started nine NFL games. NINE. And people were already looking to move on from him. He's not Josh Rosen, for [stuff's] sake. Tua had nine touchdown passes and only one pick in his first six starts. He melted down toward the end of the season, but that's no reason to move on after one year.