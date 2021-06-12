Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Waddle, 22, enters the organization after decorated days at Alabama, having averaged an eyebrow-lifting 21.1 yards per catch in 2020 on 28 receptions that he turned into 591 yards and four touchdowns. Having previously gone stride for stride with former 'Bama teammate ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿, Waddle is the playmaker the Dolphins have been looking for for quite some time.

However, they found another one before they drafted Waddle with Fuller.

Though Fuller will get a late start to the season as he'll need to finish out a six-game suspension due to violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, he's still coming off his finest season yet. Taken in the first round by the Texans in 2016, the 27-year-old shrugged off past injury woes to play every game prior to his suspension in 2020 and rattled off career highs of 879 yards, 53 catches, eight touchdowns and 16.6 yards per grab.

Joining the Dolphins, who Fuller signed a one-year deal with, proved to be as simple as the attention they bestowed upon the wideout.

And after myriad injuries slowed him in past seasons and the suspension that stopped last year, Fuller's grateful for the opportunity presented him by Miami and aiming to make it count.