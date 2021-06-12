Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

In one offseason, the Miami Dolphins got a whole lot faster.
Vaunted deep threat Will Fuller signed with the club and the selection of Alabama speedster Jaylen Waddle followed in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Though the Dolphins' tandem is sure to garner the most recognition in South Florida, Fuller maintains that speed abounds besides them and it should all add up to some entertaining showings for what portends to be a more vertical and high-octane offense.
"You can't teach speed and we do have that on this team," Fuller told reporters Friday. "Not just me and Waddle, there are other players with speed, too. It's going to be fun. We're going to do what the coaches ask of us and we just going to be playing fast and we going to make some stuff happen."
While speed and options over the top are prevalent, the Dolphins WR corps likewise has depth not seen in some time for the squad.
Fuller's projected to start along with DeVante Parker with Waddle likely checking in in the slot. In addition, Lynn Bowden, Preston Williams, Robert Foster and even explosive kick returner Jakeem Grant offer up a cavalcade of options for second-season signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa.
Still, the fleet-footed Fuller and Waddle sprinting past unfortunate opponents is a delightful proposition for Dolphins fans.
Waddle, 22, enters the organization after decorated days at Alabama, having averaged an eyebrow-lifting 21.1 yards per catch in 2020 on 28 receptions that he turned into 591 yards and four touchdowns. Having previously gone stride for stride with former 'Bama teammate Henry Ruggs III, Waddle is the playmaker the Dolphins have been looking for for quite some time.
However, they found another one before they drafted Waddle with Fuller.
Though Fuller will get a late start to the season as he'll need to finish out a six-game suspension due to violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, he's still coming off his finest season yet. Taken in the first round by the Texans in 2016, the 27-year-old shrugged off past injury woes to play every game prior to his suspension in 2020 and rattled off career highs of 879 yards, 53 catches, eight touchdowns and 16.6 yards per grab.
Joining the Dolphins, who Fuller signed a one-year deal with, proved to be as simple as the attention they bestowed upon the wideout.
And after myriad injuries slowed him in past seasons and the suspension that stopped last year, Fuller's grateful for the opportunity presented him by Miami and aiming to make it count.
"This was my first free agency, so I just took it as I wanted to go to a team that wanted me," Fuller said. "The Dolphins showed the most interest. That's why I chose the Dolphins. And, of course, I knew we have a great team here and we could do great things. Ever since I've been here, it's been great. I love the culture here. It's just been easy to be here. Like I said, I've been in the building as much as I can. I enjoy being here. I'm happy the Dolphins took a chance on me."