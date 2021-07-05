All eyes on Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as QB enters pressure-packed Year 2 in Miami

Tua's rookie season was categorized by many as disappointing, even though he accounted for twice as many TDs as he did turnovers (14 to 6). Several unnamed teammates reportedly wondered why the former Alabama star was inserted into the lineup over Ryan Fitzpatrick during the team's Week 7 bye despite the veteran passer playing well in consecutive Miami wins. Then, as the offseason machine powered on, there was relentless chatter that the Dolphins were actively pursuing Deshaun Watson (before allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced) or were considering drafting another quarterback in the first round. Neither of those rumors materialized, leaving Tua, heading into Year 2, knowing he needs to be better. And he can already sense improvement, both physically -- another year removed from his hip surgery -- and mentally.

"What I'm saying is that I didn't actually know the playbook necessarily really, really good; and that's no one else's fault but my fault," he said back in late May. "Our play calls were simple when I was in. I didn't have alerts and checks, whereas now, feeling more comfortable, I can kind of maneuver my way through these things now."

Part of that maneuvering is knowing he played too conservatively last year. Tua averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt, third from the bottom among qualifying QBs. And surprisingly, those numbers dipped precipitously on third down, to 4.7 yards per throw, ranking him 34th out of 35 qualifying QBs. Only Nick Foles' mark was lower. Which leads us back to that mid-June day and those five interceptions at minicamp.

"The emphasis for us coming out to this first day of minicamp was just to be aggressive and push the ball down field," Tua relayed back on June 15. "Obviously you want to be smart; but, if there is a time to make mistakes, now is the time to make mistakes. We're trying to see what we can fit in the hole, what we can throw within coverages, come into the film room and then learn from it."

"I don't think Tua is going into a shell," Flores said after that five-INT practice. "I think -- look, I tell him to continue being aggressive. … It's using this time to practice pushing the ball down field, then we'll make the adjustments and the corrections. Then we'll go at it again the next day. That's the normal progression of how this goes."