Bengals select LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase No. 5 overall

Reunited, and it feels sooooooo gooooood.

The Cincinnati Bengals reunited Joe Burrow with former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, making the receiver the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The duo was electric at LSU in 2019. Chase complied 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 TDs from Burrow during their national championship run. Chase opted out of the 2020 season.

The 6-foot-0 receiver is a game-changer, owning the ability to get open against any coverage, has a second gear to generate space even against speedier corners, and is a solid route runner entering the NFL. Chase's ball-skills and body control are exceptional, owning the leaping ability and vice-grip paws to win against tight coverage.

The Bengals already had a very good receiver tandem in Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Chase is an alpha. Plug in the highlight reel of Chase's 2019, and it quickly becomes obvious he's a superior talent who will vault to the top of the depth chart. Cincy wanted to replace A.J. Green, and they've done so. Now the Bengals have a dynamic trio to buoy Burrow. Secondaries will have headaches trying to cover all three wideouts.

Heading into the draft, debate raged about whether the Bengals would go with Chase or Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Dynamo receiver or potential star blocker. In the end, the Cincinnati brass decided to pair Burrow with his former teammate. It's a franchise-defining decision.