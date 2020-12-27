Jacksonville Jaguars clinch No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

For the first time in franchise history, the Jacksonville Jaguars will own the top pick on draft day.
After losing to the Bears by 24 on Sunday, the Jaguars (1-14) clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, snapping their tie with the Jets (2-13) who stunned the Browns, 23-16, inside MetLife Stadium.
The Jets, who were winless prior to Week 15, are now locked into the No. 2 spot.
It may not have been the ultimate goal of a playoff berth, but having this clinching scenario work in its favor as the season nears its end still represents a positive turn of events for Jacksonville.
Sitting atop the draft board gives the franchise a chance to address a position of need and take the best quarterback available.
Although he has yet to announce his 2021 intentions, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, widely considered the top QB prospect in college football, would certainly be among Jacksonville's top targets.