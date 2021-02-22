Cam Newton was 'thinking too much' on field after midseason COVID-19 bout

﻿Cam Newton﻿ was the first big-name NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 during the 2020 season, which forced the New England Patriots quarterback to miss a game. The former NFL MVP said the virus short-circuited his season.

Speaking on the "I Am Athlete" podcast with Brandon Marshall, Newton said when he returned after the positive test, he struggled to pick up where he'd left off.

"I was one of the first football players to catch it, and it happened so fast," said Newton of COVID-19, via the Boston Globe. "When I came back, that's where the lack of an offseason and the lack of time in the system really showed itself. I was behind and I was thinking too much.

"The offense kept going, and I was stagnant for two weeks. It was all new terminology. I wasn't just trying to learn a system for what it was, I was learning a 20-year system in two months."

Newton started off the season averaging 238 passing yards per game, with two touchdowns passes, two interceptions and four rushing scores as the Pats went 2-1 in the first three games of the season before the QB's positive COVID-19 test. The opening string included 397 yards passing in a loss at Seattle.

From there, Newton averaged just 161.9 passing yards in his final 12 starts of the season with six TDs and eight INTs as the Pats finished 7-9 and out of the postseason.

"They threw everything at me, but I wouldn't have wanted it any other way," Newton said. "At the end of the day, you have to go through things in that type of manner, to show yourself that you can't skip processes. I'd be the first person to tell you that I needed time."