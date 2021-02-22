Around the NFL

Cam Newton was 'thinking too much' on field after midseason COVID-19 bout

Published: Feb 22, 2021 at 08:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Cam Newton﻿ was the first big-name NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 during the 2020 season, which forced the New England Patriots quarterback to miss a game. The former NFL MVP said the virus short-circuited his season.

Speaking on the "I Am Athlete" podcast with Brandon Marshall, Newton said when he returned after the positive test, he struggled to pick up where he'd left off.

"I was one of the first football players to catch it, and it happened so fast," said Newton of COVID-19, via the Boston Globe. "When I came back, that's where the lack of an offseason and the lack of time in the system really showed itself. I was behind and I was thinking too much.

"The offense kept going, and I was stagnant for two weeks. It was all new terminology. I wasn't just trying to learn a system for what it was, I was learning a 20-year system in two months."

Newton started off the season averaging 238 passing yards per game, with two touchdowns passes, two interceptions and four rushing scores as the Pats went 2-1 in the first three games of the season before the QB's positive COVID-19 test. The opening string included 397 yards passing in a loss at Seattle.

From there, Newton averaged just 161.9 passing yards in his final 12 starts of the season with six TDs and eight INTs as the Pats finished 7-9 and out of the postseason.

"They threw everything at me, but I wouldn't have wanted it any other way," Newton said. "At the end of the day, you have to go through things in that type of manner, to show yourself that you can't skip processes. I'd be the first person to tell you that I needed time."

While Newton had his moments, his passing was an issue for the bulk of the season. The 31-year-old missed far too many throws, struggling with accuracy and timing. True, he didn't exactly have a great wideout corps around him -- including ﻿Julian Edelman﻿, who was injured much of the year -- but too often, Newton didn't raise the level of play of those around him.

Despite his passing struggles, Newton can still be a dual-threat. He broke the Patriots record for QB rushing yards, finishing with 592 yards and 12 rushing scores.

Once again a free agent, Newton will search for a landing spot where he can compete for a starting gig. The signal-caller noted that he has no plans to retire with more left in the tank.

"I can't go out like that. I hear all of that talk. My pride won't allow me to do it. There aren't 32 guys better than me," he said.

Whether the 32 NFL front offices agree with Newton remains to be seen.

