Around the NFL

Robert Kraft explains Patriots spending spree: 'It's like investing in the stock market'

Published: Mar 22, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For 20 years, the New England Patriots have bought consciously in free agency, dipping a toe, foot, rarely a whole leg in the water. This offseason, Bill Belichick dove in headfirst, splashing money around lavishly.

A cocktail of favorable circumstances placed the Pats in a unique position to splurge in free agency. And a desperate need to infuse a roster riddled with holes provided the impetus.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Peter King for his Football Morning In America column that the over-the-top spending was a calculated bet from the usually stingy club.

"It's like investing in the stock market," Kraft said. "You take advantage of corrections and inefficiencies in the market when you can, and that's what we did here. We'll see. Nothing is guaranteed, and I'm very cognizant of that. But we're not in the business to be in business. We're in this business to win."

With the salary cap sinking for the first time in more than a decade, most teams were strapped in how much they could spend. The Pats, meanwhile, had a boatload of cash to hand out -- $69 million to start free agency, third-most in the NFL. With less competition this year, New England could snag players they might have been outbid on.

"We had the second or third-most cap room at the start of free agency," Kraft told King. "This year, instead of having 10 or 12 teams competing for most of the top players, there were only two or three. And in my 27 years as owner, I've never had to come up with so much capital before."

With several deals still to officially be accounted for, the Patriots have already guaranteed more than $162 million. When it's all said and done, Belichick is likely to have handed out more than $172 million in guaranteed money, which as ESPN beat writer Mike Reiss pointed out, is the amount Kraft paid for the club when he bought it in 1994.

The Patriots spent a total of $24.4 million ($7.8 million guaranteed) on 15 free-agent signings in 2020, according to Spotrac. Their largest signing, defensive tackle Beau Allen﻿, came on a deal worth $7 million in total value. In 2021, the Patriots have spent over $250 million worth of contracts on 15 players. The team has also signed nine players to contracts worth at least Allen's $7 million in total value, per NFL Research. Three Patriots signings this offseason came with price tags of at least $25 million in guaranteed money, which is more than their entire 2020 free-agent class combined.

The Patriots tossing money around to fix mistakes made in recent drafts is out of character but calculated. Kraft knows that his club is betting big that the money spent will pay off. Most teams that win March are sitting at home in January.

"We'll see," Kraft said with some caution. "I do remember we always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason. So we know nothing is guaranteed, and I'm very cognizant of that."

Related Content

news

Ravens hosting WR Sammy Watkins for Tuesday visit

The Ravens have yet to address one of their biggest needs, but it's not without effort. It has now turned to veteran WR and former first-round pick Sammy Watkins, whom Ian Rapoport reports is on his way to Baltimore for a visit.
news

Rob Gronkowski: Bucs 'can be better on the offensive side of the ball' in 2021

As the Bucs continue to re-sign key players from their Lombard run, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ believes the offense will continue to improve in 2021. 
news

Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment following trade to Lions

Upon learning the Rams had acquired Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, Michael Brockers called Stafford a "level up." Following his own trade to the Lions, Brockers quickly apologized to Goff.
news

Six new civil lawsuits filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson to bring total to 13

Five new civil lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault.
news

Keanu Neal switching from safety to WLB with Cowboys

﻿Keanu Neal﻿ played five seasons at safety in Atlanta. Not only is the newly singed Dallas Cowboy switching cities, but he'll also have a new position. Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys plan to switch Neal to weakside linebacker.
news

2021 NFL Draft to host fans, prospects in Cleveland 

The NFL announced today that a select number of prospects, fans and media crews will be on-site as the league welcomes this year's rookie class at the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

With just one quarterback currently on the roster, the Eagles are in the market for additions. Joe Flacco is a possible backup option behind Jalen Hurts. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Monday.
news

Shelby Harris on Broncos' pass rush: AFC West QBs 'should be worried'

Denver doubled down on its pass rush this offseason, believing that it can be a quarterback-crushing unit if all parties can finally stay healthy. Shelby Harris says rival quarterbacks will be in the Broncos' crosshairs.
news

L.A. homecoming: DeSean Jackson agrees to one-year deal with Rams

Veteran receiver Desean Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Sunday roundup of latest news, buzz

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with New York, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 22 to March 28; Dan Fouts retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW