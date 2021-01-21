The inside story behind Aaron Rodgers' freefall at the 2005 NFL Draft

The NFL, under Goodell's watch, has done a marvelous job moving the draft around to different cities each year. The ones in Chicago, Philadelphia and Nashville, as well as the one here in my hometown of Dallas, were all special in their own ways. But New York City was unique and an easy selling point for players I was recruiting.

In 2005, we only invited six to the draft: Two quarterbacks (Rodgers and Utah's Alex Smith), two running backs (Auburn's Ronnie Brown and the late Cedric Benson from Texas), one wide receiver (Braylon Edwards from Michigan) and one defensive player (CB Antrel Rolle from Miami). By recent standards, a very small group.

My job as a recruiter was to call teams and find out who they were going to select in the first round, then try to piece it all together like a mock draft. They trusted me to keep the information confidential, and I did. It allowed me to do my job of getting the top players to New York for a week of draft festivities. It was a promotional tool and it worked. News outlets from around the country followed the players' every move around the city, taking photographs and video of them in famous parts of the city to chronicle their week in the Big Apple.

About 10 days out from the beginning of draft week, I got a commitment from Smith, who I had learned was San Francisco's target with the top overall pick. That information was leaking out everywhere. I knew it, Smith knew it and so did Rodgers, who was non-committal in accepting his invitation. I understood. No one wants to be second, no one wants to risk being the last man standing.

But Rodgers finally agreed. Some might say blindly, because it was unknown at the time of his acceptance, days before the players were to board a plane for the East Coast, exactly where he would go. I knew where the other players would land in the draft with some certainty, but because of a confluence of factors, Rodgers was always the wild card.

Miami held the second pick and needed a quarterback with A.J. Feeley (8 starts), Jay Fiedler (7) and Sage Rosenfels (1) all taking turns starting for the Dolphins in 2004. But there was a new sheriff in Miami and his name was Nick Saban, who came from the college ranks with no previous decision-making powers in the little time he was in the NFL, a reason he was seen as unpredictable in this draft by most observers.

Fortunately for me, coach Saban and I go way back. I got to know him when he was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns under Bill Belichick, a year after leading Toledo to a 9-2 record in his first head-coaching job. I recommended him to Michigan State in 1995 and again five years later to LSU.

Anyway, Saban and I spent a lot of time together on the road at pro days after he was hired by the Dolphins. He picked my brain on prospects and I learned his leanings in the draft. In mid-March of that year, we found ourselves together in four different cities in four days. Two of the stops were on back-to-back days in Salt Lake City and Berkeley, home of the Cal Golden Bears.

Smith's Wednesday workout at Utah was outstanding. He showed off an athleticism that in my mind -- and more importantly I believe in Saban's mind -- separated him from Rodgers, who followed Smith the next day with an impressive pro day of his own at Cal. The two campuses are separated by 725 miles, but the difference between Smith and Rodgers was razor thin.

Saban and I had dinner with Smith and his parents the night of his workout. It was becoming clear to me that the new Dolphins coach had his mind already made up about what to do with his team's first pick.

Although he never told me directly, I believe he wanted a quarterback in the draft, and in his final evaluation, it was Smith and Smith only. It seemed he liked Rodgers, but he loved Smith. He would talk to me about the days of trying to recruit Reggie Bush to LSU and seeing a lot of Smith at Helix High in San Diego where the two played on the same team. He was very familiar with Smith, and in Saban's case, I believe, familiarity bred contentment.

Rodgers was more of a wild card for not only Saban but the rest of the NFL. Why did no one recruit the Chico, California, quarterback out of high school? Why did he end up at Butte Community College? And what was up with that high-ball grip he was taught at Cal by coach Jeff Tedford? And speaking of Tedford, why did so many of his previous college star quarterbacks (Akili Smith, Joey Harrington, Kyle Boller) have less-than-stellar careers in the NFL? Would Rodgers be next in line?

These were all questions Saban considered when he decided if Smith was not there at No. 2, he'd pass on Rodgers and take a running back, or trade down. The morning of the draft, he called me around 7 from his car phone and asked which running back I would take first. We both agreed that Ronnie Brown was the guy.

With Brown all but certain to go to the Dolphins, something I was sure of a few weeks before Saban's final call to me the morning of the draft, I was starting to see what could happen. A slide by Rodgers was inevitable; just how far was the question. At this point, I knew of teams that actually preferred Auburn's Jason Campbell over Rodgers, so I wasn't even sure if Rodgers would be the second quarterback taken (or third, considering uber-athletic Arkansas QB Matt Jones was being bandied about as a first-round tight end conversion).