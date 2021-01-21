Ted Thompson, former Packers general manager, dies at 68

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson died Wednesday night at the age of 68.

A veteran personnel man, Thompson spent all but five of his 26 active years in NFL front offices with the Packers. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion in Titletown, earning a ring as director of pro personnel in the 1996 season and as general manager 14 years later.

"His impact is still felt today," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said at his press conference Thursday. "I think it's felt all around the league. There's a lot of heavy hearts here today."

Before entering the personnel ranks, Thompson was a linebacker and special-teamer for the Houston Oilers for 10 seasons. Undrafted out of Southern Methodist, Thompson joined Bum Phillips' Oilers in 1975 and played 146 games for the franchise over the next decade. In addition to logging snaps on defense and special teams in seven postseason games and starting nine regular-season games over his career, Thompson attempted and hit four extra-point tries in a 1980 loss to the New York Jets.

Within eight years of the end of his playing career, Thompson was back in football as a scout for then-Packers general manager Ron Wolf. From there, Thompson climbed the ranks in Green Bay from scout to director of pro personnel to director of player personnel. He returned to the Packers in 2005 to take over for head coach Mike Sherman, who was also acting as Green Bay's general manager.