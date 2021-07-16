Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

We're just weeks from training camp, and there's still no update on the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay.

Of course, that didn't stop a Zoom participant from asking.

Packers president Mark Murphy was asked Friday during a session regarding the business side of the club whether he could provide any new information on the matter. Not to spoil the surprise, but there wasn't.

"This is really limited to questions regarding financial statements," Murphy said, via Sports Illustrated’s Packer Central site. "I would just say there's nothing new to update on the issue that you raised."

Business as usual, at least since late April.