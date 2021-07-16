Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

With most teams reporting to training camp in 11 days, additional clubs have met the player COVID-19 vaccination threshold rate, bringing freedoms once camp starts.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.

The teams getting to the target percentage have nearly doubled since Monday, when there were just seven. In addition, 73.8 percent of players have had at least one shot.

It's a positive trend as clubs head towards training camp, which opens on July 27 for the majority of teams.

On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50 percent vaccination rate, per Pelissero.