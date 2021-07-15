Cam Newton: 'It's time for me to uphold my end of the bargain' with Patriots

Cam Newton﻿'s last couple of years have been, well, different from how he'd spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career.

Injuries preceded an unceremonious departure from Carolina, and a prolonged free-agent period followed. It ended with a significant request: Replace Tom Brady, keep the Patriots in contention and do it amid an ongoing pandemic.

Ultimately, Newton wasn't able to complete the Herculean task and frankly, it's more likely no one would have gotten the 2020 Patriots to the Super Bowl. No team had more opt-outs due to the pandemic than the Patriots, and after repeatedly pushing their chips to the center of the table in the final years of the Brady era, New England needed a year to retool.

Newton didn't exactly walk into a perfect situation in New England, but didn't have much in the way of options, either. The former NFL MVP played on a deal that only the lowest tier of backup quarterbacks might consider, but did so as a bet on himself. A year later, the Patriots are gearing up for Newton to make a similar wager with the hopes of seeing a better return.

"For me, the Patriots' organization has been impeccable," Newton said during a Thursday appearance on ESPN Radio. "So my time there has been everything I could have asked for. I guess it's now time for me to uphold my end of the bargain, through and through."

Early in the 2020 season, the Patriots had adopted a new offensive identity with Newton at the controls. New England won its opener over Miami with Newton rushing 15 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and nearly took down Seattle in a Week 2 thriller than ended with Newton mere feet from scoring a game-winning touchdown.

Then, COVID directly affected the team, removing Newton from New England's Week 4 game against Kansas City and sending the Patriots into a four-game losing skid. From there, the Patriots essentially played .500 ball, going 5-4 in their final nine games to finish 7-9.

The promise of a Newton-led Patriots team faded, and New England returned to its bunker to plan for the offseason. The Patriots emerged a stronger team, at least on paper, and Newton knows there's no more time for excuses -- especially after the Patriots drafted his projected successor in Mac Jones.