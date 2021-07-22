AFC West training camp preview: Broncos' QB battle looms; Chiefs to make another title run?

Location: UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, Colorado





Most important position battle: Quarterback. This position has been unsettled for the past five years. It probably won't be decided in training camp, either. The plan is for inconsistent incumbent Drew Lock and veteran journeyman Teddy Bridgewater to split reps 50-50 leading up to the opener. Regardless of who earns the Week 1 nod, expect both to see the field this season. There are some strong parallels here to the 2020 Bears' QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. That's not a good thing, of course. Lock, who co-led the NFL with 15 interceptions last year as his completion percentage (57.3) plummeted, is presumably staring down his final chance with the Broncos to demonstrate that he's an NFL starter. Bridgewater is likely no more than a one-year insurance policy in the event Lock falters. To be fair, that isn't a given. The 24-year-old has played in just 18 games over his first two seasons. While there aren't many positive trends -- his sack percentage (3.9) is exceptional -- his physical gifts justify giving him a longer look. But like many in Denver these days, he's running out of time.





Newcomer to know/key player returning from injury: Von Miller, outside linebacker. There was legitimate uncertainty a few months back about whether the face of the franchise would be cut. Perhaps the reason he wasn't is he can again be the Broncos' most impactful defensive player. Similar to J.J. Watt, Miller's reported decline seems a bit overstated. After all, he was still one of the more disruptive edge defenders when we last saw him in 2019. He was even better just a year earlier alongside Bradley Chubb -- the same goes for Chubb, who wasn't quite as explosive in 2020 while Miller was sidelined with a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle. The year off could ultimately revitalize the former All-Pro, after he'd missed only one game over the previous six seasons. Moreover, his particular injury doesn't typically have lasting effects. His return certainly should. Vic Fangio has kept Denver's defense competitive despite Miller and Chubb overlapping for just four games since the start of the 2019 season. The healthy version of this pass-rushing tandem was dominant. They head into the 2021 campaign determined -- Chubb is playing for a possible extension and the 32-year-old Miller is in a contract year. This all bodes well for the Broncos.





Other subplots to track:



