Three years after Jon Gruden's return, Raiders still spinning their wheels

"I have a fairly good feel for what league value is on a player versus what we considered to be Raiders value," he said, alluding to his nearly two decades as a draft analyst for NFL Network. "Leatherwood had a big value for us. The announcers, I guess, didn't like it last night, and I knew it was going to be controversial, but I really don't care. The only thing I do care about is when my family gets hurt. But that's part of the job. It doesn't bother me at all. When my son or my daughter is upset, I'm upset. But outside of that, no."

That attitude is why it's hard to have faith that the Raiders will turn things around in the near future. They appear unwilling to learn from past mistakes. Fact is, no team has been worse at navigating free agency the last few years, which is further compounded when Las Vegas fails to land impact players in the draft.

Two years ago, the Raiders made a huge splash by signing veterans Trent Brown (tackle), Tyrell Williams (receiver) and Lamarcus Joyner (defensive back) to open free agency. The three were expected to be foundational players, but in fact, none lasted more than two seasons with the team. Worse, they walked away with just under $85 million in cash paid combined, per Over The Cap. That's fiscal malfeasance.

Last offseason wasn't much better, as the Raiders signed linebacker Cory Littleton ($35 million) and pass rusher Carl Nassib ($25 million) to deals totaling $60 million, gave defensive tackle Maliek Collins $6 million and, more strangely, awarded a one-year, $4 million deal to tight end Jason Witten﻿, who, at 38 years old last season, was so far past his prime he couldn't see it in the rearview mirror.

Responsibility for these decisions ultimately rests with Mark Davis, since he is the person who signed Gruden to his current 10-year contract and gave him complete control of football operations. But closer to ground zero is Gruden himself, who is 64-80 in the regular season and 0-2 in the playoffs since leading Tampa Bay to a championship in his first season with the Bucs.

Since returning to the Raiders, every football decision has been made with his urging or blessing. This is his mess. From the drafting or signing of players to the hiring and firing of coaches. It's mind-numbing to hear him talk up players, only to have them fall on their face. Ditto with coaches. Remember what he said of Paul Guenther when he hired him as defensive coordinator in 2018?

"He's a great teacher," Gruden said. "He's been able to get a lot out of players. Vontaze Burfict, undrafted out of Arizona State, became a star player (with Bengals under Guenther). He can coach coaches. He can coach a lot of situations to a high level."

Yep, that's the same Paul Guenther he fired late last season because the Raiders' defense was so awful. Gruden is another example of why I believe every owner should have checks and balances when it comes to the running of a football team. Gruden is hubristic, appearing to believe he has the answer to every question, which we know not to be true because he's still trying to replace Khalil Mack three years after trading the star pass rusher to the Bears rather than continue working toward a contract extension. Mack has generated 30 sacks for Chicago in the time since, while just one Raider recorded more than seven in any given season in that span (2019 fourth-rounder Maxx Crosby posted 10 as a rookie), with Ferrell's failure to fill Mack's shoes standing out especially. Every time I hear Gruden grouse about an inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks, I wonder if he ever looks in the mirror for the man most responsible.

When Gruden jettisoned Mack and another established, proven entity, receiver Amari Cooper﻿, from the roster in his first year back, there was at least hope he'd be able to recoup the talent lost by using the draft capital acquired on promising prospects. But only one true stud (running back Josh Jacobs) has emerged among the players added with those picks, and the selection of Damon Arnette (two passes defensed in nine games as a rookie in 2020) with one of the first-round picks sent over by the Bears perhaps looms as the most glaring missed opportunity. Maybe even less explicable than trying to get something back for Mack and Cooper before they hit free agency was the decision to upend an offensive line that helped keep Derek Carr﻿'s sack total reasonable and paved the way for a top-15 rushing attack over the past two seasons. Brown, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson were all traded away this offseason, and while the reformulated line (which now includes Leatherwood) could conceivably be up to the challenge, the overhaul turned what had been a strength into an unknown in 2021.