Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else'

Published: Jun 15, 2021 at 06:51 PM
The Raiders were the lone team to appear on the reported wish lists for both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson amid their discontent with their respective franchises.

Derek Carr, whose job would be claimed if Las Vegas traded for either of the NFC star quarterbacks, declared Tuesday there's only one team he'll play for. It's the same one he's been with for his entire career.

"I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else," Carr said, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. "I am a Raider for my entire life. I'm going to root for one team for the rest of my life -- it's the Raiders. So, I just feel that so strong in my heart I don't need a perfect situation ... to make things right. I'd rather go down with the ship, you know what I'm saying, if I have to."

Carr, addressing the media for the first time since the end of last season, was asked why he doesn't voice concerns about his supporting cast in the public fashion that a few of his QB peers have this offseason. That simply prompted him to pledge his loyalty to the Silver and Black.

The loudest conversation involving Carr has often been speculation surrounding his job security. Purported interest in the Raiders from Rodgers and Wilson certainly doesn't help, although the club has given no indication that it's seeking an upgrade. Las Vegas recently negotiated a pay cut with Marcus Mariota﻿, one year after signing him to an exorbitant deal for a backup QB.

Carr's contract situation will also be worth monitoring moving forward. He has two years remaining on the five-year extension he signed in 2017. With a dead cap hit of just $2.5 million in 2021, and no money in 2022, the three-time Pro Bowler is especially vulnerable to the Raiders cutting ties with him. He's coming off one of the better seasons of his career, which helped Las Vegas earn its best mark in four years -- 8-8 -- but still short of the playoffs.

Despite another disappointing finish and relatively tenuous circumstances, Carr hasn't been compelled to complain ahead of his eighth NFL season.

"I'm that old-school mentality -- I'm playing for one team and that's it," he said. "Whether we've won enough or not, I literally give every bit of energy and effort that I can to this organization and when I sign a contract, I completely, in my mind, have to fulfill that. I committed to that. I put my name on paper.

"It's just how I was raised. I'm from Fresno, California. Born in Fresno. My dad worked in the car business, my mom helped with substitute teaching and all different kinds of stuff at the church, so we didn't have a whole bunch of stuff growing up, so I don't need much."

