AFC West training camp preview: Who has firepower to push Chiefs?

Most important position battle: Running back. A pecking order will need to be set between Phillip Lindsay, Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman, and their general usage just might fall in that order. But it's exactly how they'll be deployed that is most intriguing. Will the smaller, more explosive Lindsay assume fewer carries but an expanded role in the passing game? Will Gordon be the primary receiving threat out of the backfield or push for a comparable number of totes as Lindsay? Will the 238-pound Freeman be reduced to a short-yardage and/or goal-line function after catching 43 passes last year? The Broncos have depth and versatility, and they have roles to determine with their running backs. It's a good problem to have.





Biggest strength on roster: Pass rush. Denver finished in the middle of the pack in sacks last year with 40. Bank on that number rising in the coming season, perhaps dramatically. Generating pressure on quarterbacks is part of what Vic Fangio does best, and he has the pieces to do it. Von Miller and Bradley Chubb combined for 26.5 sacks in 2018, but that number plummeted to nine last year, thanks in large part to Chubb tearing his ACL in Week 4. Without his pass-rushing partner for the final three months of the season, Miller failed to reach double-digit sacks in a full season for the first time in his career. Chubb is said to be healthy and running full speed this offseason. Adding five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey and re-signing Shelby Harris makes for a dynamic pass-rushing group, and makes it hard for opposing offenses to slide their protections.





Biggest weakness: Quarterback. There's great optimism surrounding Drew Lock after he led the Broncos to four wins in five December starts, having missed most of his rookie campaign with a thumb injury suffered in the preseason. The excitement's totally fair and reasonable, but Lock's small sample size and initial production hardly guarantee greatness. John Elway's troubles to replace Peyton Manning are well-documented and likely augment the hopefulness around Lock. The second-round pick exceeded expectations during his late-season tryout after appearing overmatched in the preseason prior to his injury. The Broncos will need to see at least a full season from the 23-year-old before deciding if he's really their guy. He can take solace for now in not having to look over his shoulder (no offense, Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien). If Lock's first-year flashes were a sign of things to come, Denver has a roster that can contend for a playoff spot.





Newcomer/player returning from injury to watch: Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver. Had Jeudy been eligible for the 2019 draft, he likely would have gone higher than No. 15 overall and definitely would've been the first receiver off the board. The deepest wideout draft in years meant the Broncos didn't even have to trade up for the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, as he fell right into Denver's lap. Jeudy and fellow rookie WR KJ Hamler bring explosiveness to a Denver offense that sorely needed it. Lock couldn't have been happier with those consecutive selections in the first two rounds of April's draft. The addition of Jeudy, in particular, looms large. Not unlike the reinsertion of Chubb to the defense, Jeudy's arrival could have a ripple effect on the rest of the offense.