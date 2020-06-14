Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'

On the pass-rushing front, Chubb is full speed ahead just like Callahan.

"We've seen him running on tape, and he's full speed and ready to go," Donatell said. "You'll see a really good year from him."

Callahan played his initial four years with the Bears before signing on to join his former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Fangio's first season helming the Broncos. However, while still with the Bears, Callahan fractured his foot and subsequently had surgery. A screw placed in Callahan's foot to aid in the healing process inevitably was bent and resulted in a trip to injured reserve during the corner's first year in Denver, which came and went without a snap.

Chubb, meanwhile, tallied 12 sacks in a stellar 2018 rookie year. However, his sophomore campaign lasted but four games, coming to a premature conclusion due to a torn ACL.

Chubb's talent and play was a perfect fit for the Broncos and Donatell doesn't see his injury preventing that from once again being the case in 2020 or beyond.

"He fit in very well," Donatell said. "He's just good in all areas. He's such a solid, consistent person in all areas of his life. He's just got a lot of skill and ability. But this is a Bronco that's going to be a great Bronco for a long time; we just didn't get to see enough of it last year because of the injury."

When the Broncos coaches are able to see their players in person, Donatell is confident Callahan and Chubb will return as good as ever and that bodes well for the Broncos.

Though the offseason has been an unprecedented virtual one, expectations are mile high and the defensive coordinator is plenty pleased with what he's seen.