Broncos Bradley Chubb, Bryce Callahan ready to go 'full speed'

Though the additions via trade of defensive lineman Jurrell Casey and cornerback A.J. Bouye have amplified the Broncos' defensive prospects for 2020, Denver also has some returns that can serve to further aspirations.
Looking to follow up a sensational rookie campaign, pass rusher Bradley Chubb missed 12 games a year ago.
An exciting free-agent signing in the 2019 offseason, cornerback Bryce Callahan never played a down for the Broncos in 2019.
Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell declared each of them ready to go Thursday.
"First of all, on the medical side, he's ready to go," Donatell said of Callahan, via team transcript. "He's running full speed. He'll be right in our camp and ready to go. He's been totally engaged."
On the pass-rushing front, Chubb is full speed ahead just like Callahan.
"We've seen him running on tape, and he's full speed and ready to go," Donatell said. "You'll see a really good year from him."
Callahan played his initial four years with the Bears before signing on to join his former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Fangio's first season helming the Broncos. However, while still with the Bears, Callahan fractured his foot and subsequently had surgery. A screw placed in Callahan's foot to aid in the healing process inevitably was bent and resulted in a trip to injured reserve during the corner's first year in Denver, which came and went without a snap.
Chubb, meanwhile, tallied 12 sacks in a stellar 2018 rookie year. However, his sophomore campaign lasted but four games, coming to a premature conclusion due to a torn ACL.
Chubb's talent and play was a perfect fit for the Broncos and Donatell doesn't see his injury preventing that from once again being the case in 2020 or beyond.
"He fit in very well," Donatell said. "He's just good in all areas. He's such a solid, consistent person in all areas of his life. He's just got a lot of skill and ability. But this is a Bronco that's going to be a great Bronco for a long time; we just didn't get to see enough of it last year because of the injury."
When the Broncos coaches are able to see their players in person, Donatell is confident Callahan and Chubb will return as good as ever and that bodes well for the Broncos.
Though the offseason has been an unprecedented virtual one, expectations are mile high and the defensive coordinator is plenty pleased with what he's seen.
"There's just been a great turnout with our players," Donatell said. "We've had to look for new ways to teach. It's been fun. We've really had a blast figuring this out. We just had to seek out from other people how to reach people in these settings, but it's all been very, very positive. Our players, they've really met us at this point."