NFC West training camp preview: 49ers restock; Cardinals trend up

Most important position battle: Right tackle. This could prove to be a three-man competition. Arizona invested its third-round pick in this year's draft on University of Houston product Josh Jones, a possible steal, considering some viewed him as a first-round talent. He was one of the most effective pass-blockers in the FBS last year and might land at left tackle down the road. Before the draft, the Cardinals brought back veteran Marcus Gilbert on a one-year deal after he missed all of last season with a knee injury. The former Steeler has played in just 12 games in the past three seasons but has a ton of starting experience. And then there's Kelvin Beachum, who was signed just last week after serving as the Jets' starting left tackle for the past three seasons. For a team in desperate need of upgrades on the offensive line, this competition should produce one.





Biggest strength on roster: Wide receiver. This wasn't an especially strong group last season. The acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins changes that entirely, though. Nuk has been good for about 100 catches, 1,300 yards and 9 TDs the past six years. Even at 28 years old, those numbers might rise in the Air Raid offense. Larry Fitzgerald is still churning (75-804-4 in 2019) entering Year 17, just not quite at a Pro Bowl level. Christian Kirk doesn't look like he'll become a WR1 and is not yet a quality WR2, but he makes for a fine WR3. Mix in second-year veterans Hakeem Butler, KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella, and you have one of the better receiver groups in the league.





Biggest weakness: Offensive line. The blocking, while improved, simply wasn't good enough last year for an offense that is largely predicated on the passing game and led by a young QB with a tendency to hold onto the ball for too long. This has been an issue for the Cardinals for a while now, and most of the starting lineup on the O-line returns intact. Left tackle D.J. Humphries is trending upward as a pass protector after finally making it through a full season last year. The next step for Arizona's best lineman would be to make a Pro Bowl. A few members of this unit might need to have career years for the group to be considered average.





Newcomer/player returning from injury to watch: DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver. It's been four months since Arizona fleeced Houston in the deal to acquire Hopkins, and it's still hard to believe it happened. I know the Texans picked up some draft capital in the deal in addition to David Johnson, but Johnson, beyond being a 28-year-old running back, has provided declining returns in the two seasons since he signed a three-year contract extension worth $39 million. Hopkins, meanwhile, is one of the NFL's top receivers, smack dab in his prime and under contract through 2022. He'll serve as a safety net and deep threat for Kyler Murray, who was one of the game's best downfield passers as a rookie. Their connection could make a big difference in the win-loss column for a team that dropped five games by seven points or fewer last year and had another contest end in a tie.