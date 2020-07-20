NFC North training camp preview: Packers aim to repeat; Vikings reload

Most important position battle: Quarterback. An offseason ago, many believed the Bears were en route to becoming a Super Bowl contender -- perhaps only the right kicker away. Alas, Chicago fell from reigning division champ to playoff outsider as its offense sputtered thanks to many factors, with the grizzly's share of blame falling upon much-maligned ex-first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky. So, the Bears pulled off a swap for well-traveled former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, and a battle began that day. Neither has played a full regular season, so numbers suggest each of them will start at some point, as Trubisky looks to jump-start a career that never really got going at a high level and Foles takes one more shot at becoming a franchise QB. Foles (never mind that he went 0-4 for a 6-10 Jaguars team last year) is seen by some as the favorite, but perhaps he will kindle a fire in Trubisky that Matt Nagy's offense has yet to do. Either way, this is one of the most high-profile position battles that lies ahead, not just as it relates to Chicago, but the NFL landscape.





Biggest strength: The Khalil Mack-led defensive front. When Mack joined the Bears in 2018, he made an immediate impact, bringing a ferociousness and a legitimacy that had long been absent from the unit. With a certified monster back in the Midway, the Bears' defense was suddenly a dominant and fearsome force they would surely write songs about decades down the line following a collection of titles. Nope -- instead, 2019 happened. Mack's stats waned, but he's still one of the most talented players around, and he impacts a game like few others. The addition of pass rusher Robert Quinn should increase the sack numbers, and the return of a healthy Akiem Hicks might even be more important. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman is an underrated asset up front, having started 46 games over the last three seasons, going about his work in lunch-pail fashion. Sacks (50 to 32) and takeaways (36 to 19) dropped for the Bears in a big way in 2019, though they still allowed less than 20 points per game. Throw in the returns of linebackers Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan from injury, and those numbers figure to trend upward.





Biggest weakness: Offensive line. Despite the cavalcade of criticism heaped upon Trubisky, the Bears' offense was wholly atrocious last season in every which way that wasn't Allen Robinson. That includes the offensive line. Great offensive lines are taken for granted. Bad offensive lines are almost equally overlooked, because standout skill players still somehow succeed or lesser players flounder and draw criticism. In the case of Trubisky, the Bears traded up to select him ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in one of the most quickly realized classic blunders of all time. That doesn't change the offensive line's woes, though. Drawing depressing ratings of 29th and 25th from Football Outsiders and Pro Football Focus, respectively, the Bears' offensive front allowed 45 sacks (21st in the NFL), and the running game averaged only 3.7 yards per rush (30th). This was a major ill for the Bears that doesn't appear to have been remedied.





Newcomer/player returning from injury to watch: Tight ends Jimmy Graham/Cole Kmet. This spot could've been taken by Foles, as well, but for the sake of mixing it up, let's go with two of the 27 (or so) Bears tight ends (it's only nine on the latest depth chart). Trey Burton, who turned a Super Bowl win with the Eagles into a four-year, $32 million deal in Chicago, somehow led all Bears tight ends with just 14 catches in eight games, leading to his release this offseason. Chicago puzzled many with the signing of Graham, whose glory days seem to have come and gone a couple teams ago. The addition became an even greater head-scratcher when the Bears used their first pick of the draft on Notre Dame's Cole Kmet. Kmet feels like he's meant to be with Chicago, though, as a big-bodied, versatile presence who grew up rooting for Da Bears. Note that Trubisky's Pro Bowl 2018 campaign was Burton's best year. And when Foles won the Super Bowl MVP award with the Eagles, he threw the game-winning score to tight end Zach Ertz. Translation: No matter who's quarterbacking the Bears, there's a better chance of success with production from the tight end(s).