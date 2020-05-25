Chances are Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky will each start for Bears

Maligned for much of his eight-season run in Chi-Town, Cutler is the franchise's all-time leading passer (23,443 yards) by a huge margin over No. 2 Sid Luckman (14,686). Luckman is the only Bears quarterback to have played the chief portion of his career with Chicago to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Cutler's 154 touchdown passes are tops in the franchise just as his 251 sacks are.

Considering all the criticism that has cluttered his career, Trubisky is likewise emblematic of the Bears' spotty history at the most important position.

Just three seasons in – two of them marked more by struggles than promise – Trubisky has 8,554 yards passing and 48 TD passes. Those are each eighth all-time in the 100-year history of the Chicago Bears. Yes, eighth. Yes, all-time. Trubisky. In three seasons.

Trubisky was a 2018 Pro Bowler. He was the first Bears quarterback to make the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon in 1985.

Of course, the 1985 Bears still live on in the glorious lore of the Windy City and the NFL as they won the franchise's only Super Bowl.

Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl title and has a statue to show for it, but is now on his second franchise removed from Philly despite his efforts.

Aside from a very impressive Pro Bowl campaign in 2013 during his first Philly stint, Foles has been mediocre in the regular season and every kind of stellar in the postseason.

Whether the Bears can even get back to the postseason quite obviously remains to be seen, just as who will quarterback them during the upcoming regular season is up for the taking.