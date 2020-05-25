Around the NFL

Monday, May 25, 2020

Chances are Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky will each start for Bears

When training camp takes over the NFL news cycle, the Bears' quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles is likely to be one of the more prevalent battles and storylines in the gridiron universe.

As prognosticated depth charts have begun to take shape, many believe it's only a matter of time before Foles takes the starting reins from Trubisky. Beleaguered Bears fans are likely supportive of that.

However, a look into the Bears' tumultuous history with quarterbacks suggests Trubisky and Foles will each start for Chicago in 2020.

Twelve NFL teams had quarterbacks who started all 16 games last year. Not since 2009 has a Bears quarterback done that.

In their combined 11 seasons, Trubisky nor Foles has started a full season. Trubisky has started at least 12 games in each of his three seasons, however, while Foles has never started that many and has hit double digits just twice.

"I just look at it as something that Coach Nagy always tells us, 'Competition breeds success,'" Bears running back Tarik Cohen said Friday on ESPN's First Take. "You know we can't have two quarterbacks on the field at the same time, so it's going to be one person and somebody's going to be that guy.

"It's going to be interesting to see what happens."

Regardless of who emerges from the competition as QB1 heading into the season opener, history leans toward each quarterback starting at least a time or two.

It's just the way of the Bears it would seem.

During this century, only two quarterbacks – Rex Grossman (2006) and Jay Cutler (2009) – have started every game of a Chicago regular season. In that same 20 years, Grossman, Cutler and Trubisky are three of the whopping 23 quarterbacks who have started at least a game for the Bears.

Maligned for much of his eight-season run in Chi-Town, Cutler is the franchise's all-time leading passer (23,443 yards) by a huge margin over No. 2 Sid Luckman (14,686). Luckman is the only Bears quarterback to have played the chief portion of his career with Chicago to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Cutler's 154 touchdown passes are tops in the franchise just as his 251 sacks are.

Considering all the criticism that has cluttered his career, Trubisky is likewise emblematic of the Bears' spotty history at the most important position.

Just three seasons in – two of them marked more by struggles than promise – Trubisky has 8,554 yards passing and 48 TD passes. Those are each eighth all-time in the 100-year history of the Chicago Bears. Yes, eighth. Yes, all-time. Trubisky. In three seasons.

Trubisky was a 2018 Pro Bowler. He was the first Bears quarterback to make the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon in 1985.

Of course, the 1985 Bears still live on in the glorious lore of the Windy City and the NFL as they won the franchise's only Super Bowl.

Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl title and has a statue to show for it, but is now on his second franchise removed from Philly despite his efforts.

Aside from a very impressive Pro Bowl campaign in 2013 during his first Philly stint, Foles has been mediocre in the regular season and every kind of stellar in the postseason.

Whether the Bears can even get back to the postseason quite obviously remains to be seen, just as who will quarterback them during the upcoming regular season is up for the taking.

With the way Trubisky and Foles' careers have played out along with the Bears' history at the position, chances are they will each find their way into the starting lineup.

