Will Packers' Davante Adams receive some WR help?

Multiple seasons have come and gone with the prevailing storyline of whether Aaron Rodgers' Hall of Fame career is drifting away with the Packers unable to cash in on his otherworldly talent.

However, in that same time span, wide receiver Davante Adams has almost quietly been outstanding. For all the calls to help Rodgers with more receiving help, Adams has been a one-man band of pass-catching production and has obviously received no help, either.

Since 2016 when Adams delivered a breakout season, he has been the Packers' most productive receiver and a deeper look via NFL Research shows how he has led the Pack receiving corps by massive margins and along the way has become one of the league's preeminent wideouts.

Following a pair of seasons in which he asserted himself as the No. 3 receiver behind Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson and then Cobb and James Jones, Adams burst onto the scene as Rodgers' new No. 1 in 2016 with team-highs of 75 receptions, 997 yard and 12 touchdowns.

Over the last four seasons, Adams has tallied the most touchdown catches in all the NFL with 40, per NFL Research. The 27-year-old former second-round pick out of Fresno State is one of seven wide receivers to have made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

Adams, who in an interesting and albeit random note has twice had seasons in which he finished with 997 yards receiving, has three Pro Bowl selections to his credit. His 2015 rookie year was one in which Nelson and Cobb each went to the Pro Bowl. Since then, Adams is the only Packers receiver who has made the all-star trip, as he stands as the team's lone legitimate threat on the outside.