Around the NFL

Sunday, Jun 28, 2020 01:54 PM

Will Packers' Davante Adams receive some WR help?

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Multiple seasons have come and gone with the prevailing storyline of whether Aaron Rodgers' Hall of Fame career is drifting away with the Packers unable to cash in on his otherworldly talent.

However, in that same time span, wide receiver Davante Adams has almost quietly been outstanding. For all the calls to help Rodgers with more receiving help, Adams has been a one-man band of pass-catching production and has obviously received no help, either.

Since 2016 when Adams delivered a breakout season, he has been the Packers' most productive receiver and a deeper look via NFL Research shows how he has led the Pack receiving corps by massive margins and along the way has become one of the league's preeminent wideouts.

Following a pair of seasons in which he asserted himself as the No. 3 receiver behind Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson and then Cobb and James Jones, Adams burst onto the scene as Rodgers' new No. 1 in 2016 with team-highs of 75 receptions, 997 yard and 12 touchdowns.

Over the last four seasons, Adams has tallied the most touchdown catches in all the NFL with 40, per NFL Research. The 27-year-old former second-round pick out of Fresno State is one of seven wide receivers to have made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

Adams, who in an interesting and albeit random note has twice had seasons in which he finished with 997 yards receiving, has three Pro Bowl selections to his credit. His 2015 rookie year was one in which Nelson and Cobb each went to the Pro Bowl. Since then, Adams is the only Packers receiver who has made the all-star trip, as he stands as the team's lone legitimate threat on the outside.

He has led the Pack in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in each season since 2017, including last year, when all his team-leading numbers (83 catches for 997 yards and five TD grabs) came despite missing four games with turf toe.

And though he spotted his teammates four games, he still finished well ahead of the field as his 127 targets were 59 more than Aaron Jones' 68, his 83 catches were 34 more than Jones' 49 and his 997 yards were 520 more than Allen Lazard's 477.

Per NFL Research, only the divorced pairing of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown (36 touchdown connections) have more touchdown combinations since 2016 than Rogers to Adams, which stands at 35.

The numbers emphasize the chemistry between Rodgers and Adams. However, the statistics also show how little help Adams has received, which is a nod to his talent and further example of the area of need that has remained as constant for Green Bay as frigid winters.

The Packers, who haven't drafted a wide receiver in the first round since the George W. Bush administration, were one of 10 teams who did not select a wideout in the 2020 NFL Draft, per NFL Research. Signing veteran Devin Funchess, who missed nearly the entire 2019 season, is the only notable addition for the Pack in the receiving ranks. Even with the addition of Funchess, a five-year veteran, Adams' 44 career touchdown catches are 14 more than the rest of his fellow Packers wide receivers combined, according to NFL Research.

Currently, it looks as if Adams will lead a receiving corps that also includes Lazard, Funchess, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd, Reggie Begelton, Malik Taylor and Darrell Stewart Jr. There are some unfamiliar names, some very long names and some potential, but as of now there is no history of production.

The storyline remains as to whether the Packers will find more options for Rodgers and therefore the quandary remains as to whether Green Bay can find some help for Adams, who's thus far stood out as the Packers' only outstanding option and one of the very best in the NFL.

Related Content

How will Vikings handle losing four defensive starters in offseason?
news

How will Vikings handle losing four defensive starters in offseason?

Will Minnesota's defense be staggered by the loss of a quartet of starters or might it actually be even better?
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Detroit. The Lions defeated the Giants 31-26. (Joe Robbins via AP)
news

Pivotal season awaits returning Matthew Stafford, Lions

Despite an ownership change, expectations in Detroit are to become a contender and much of the pressure rests on the arm and hip of Matthew Stafford. 
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
news

As Bears offense waned, WR Allen Robinson still shined

In 2019, the Bears offense finished 29th in points per game a year after finishing in the top 10. Despite that, Allen Robinson turned in a terrific year. 
ARCHIVO El corredor de los Jets de Nueva York Le'Veon Bell en el juego ante los Giants del 10 de noviembre del 2019. El jugador no será castigado después de que fue visto jugando bolos el sábado tras ser enviado a casa por los doctores del equipo con gripa. (AP Photo/Steven Ryan)
news

Connor McGovern: Le'Veon Bell is 'one of the greats'

New Jets offensive lineman sees running back as "special" and says he "will go down as one of the greats." 
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
news

Are Kirk Cousins' critics silenced ahead of 2020?

After a stellar 2019 campaign that included a playoff win, will Vikings quarterback have less negative chatter ahead of upcoming season?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Green Bay won 23-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Did the Packers do enough to aid Aaron Rodgers, title hopes?

After a surprising draft, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers move forward looking to duplicate last year's surprising success. 
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Broncos' Von Miller holds virtual pass rush summit 

Denver Broncos star Von Miller hosted his fourth annual pass rush summit Thursday, holding a virtual session with a number of notable NFL edge rushers.
New Orleans Saints' Teddy Bridgewater scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater has 'arm strength' to throw deep ball

Matt Rhule is not concerned with conversation surrounding new Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and his past history throwing downfield -- or lack thereof.
Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism
news

Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism

For over 50 years, Jim Brown has witnessed -- and fought against -- decades of injustice against African Americans in the United States. And, at age 84, the Hall of Fame running back has maintained a watchful eye on the recent efforts to combat systemic racism and social inequality. On Friday, the NFL legend and civil rights activist sat down with NFL Network's Steve Wyche on NFL Total Access to share his perspective on what's been happening in America.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
news

Teams having conversations with associates of Colin Kaepernick

As interested teams continue to do research on Colin Kaepernick, there are conversations happening with friends and associates of the free-agent quarterback, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 
news

NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 

The NFL competition committee hopes to present a revised proposal to reward teams for identifying and developing minority coaches and executives at the Fall League Meeting in October.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL