AFC South training camp preview: Titans well-rounded; Colts deep

Most important position battle: Strong safety. Tashaun Gipson, the Texans' starting SS and interception leader in 2019, was cut this offseason, just one year into the three-year, $22.5 million deal he signed a year ago. Jahleel Addae, Gipson's backup last year, was not re-signed this offseason. Who replaces Gipson in 2020 isn't all that clear. Eric Murray and Michael Thomas, veteran free-agent signees, are expected to duke it out for the starting role alongside free safety Justin Reid. Neither Murray nor Thomas have managed to carve out a consistent starting job in their careers. The Texans also signed Jaylen Watkins this offseason for depth, but outside of Reid -- whose brother, Eric, remains a free agent -- the Texans' situation at the position could be simply average, and that would be a relief.





Biggest strength on roster: Quarterback. Let's not overthink this. Deshaun Watson is the straw that stirs the drink in Houston, and he's willed the Texans to two consecutive playoff appearances, despite an overall roster that hasn't drummed up big expectations. The Texans know how important Watson is to their success, and they've spent the last two seasons shoring up an offensive line that is steadily improving going into 2020. Watson accounted for 34 of the Texans' 44 offensive touchdowns last year (26 passing, seven rushing and one receiving) and nearly eclipsed 4,000 yards passing for the second year in a row. Though he will certainly miss DeAndre Hopkins this season, it's tough to doubt Watson can make it work with the array of qualities Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee present. Not to mention the Texans' depth in pass-catching tight ends (Jordan Akins, Darren Fells and Jordan Thomas), who are frequently targeted by Watson in the red zone. Where Watson goes, the Texans go, and that will be the case entering 2020 and beyond.





Biggest weakness: Defensive line. First-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will have his hands full with this Texans defensive line, which lost D.J. Reader via free agency and has to properly fill the void Jadeveon Clowney left upon his trade last August. The Texans ranked in the bottom eight in both passing and rushing yards allowed last season, finished in the bottom six in sacks, was second to Washington as the league's worst defense on third down, and finished dead last in red-zone defense. It's a wonder how the Texans even made the playoffs last year (SEE: Watson, Deshaun), but it's no shock they blew a 24-0 lead to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Pressure up front has been a glaring issue, and it's affecting the rest of the defense. Returning starters Angelo Blackson and Eddie Vanderdoes will be pushed for their jobs this training camp. Charles Omenihu and second-round rookie Ross Blacklock will be those candidates to play alongside future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, who was constantly double-teamed amid another injury-laden season. Unfortunately, Watt's clock is ticking, too, and this could become an even bigger problem if someone doesn't step up now.





Newcomer/player returning from injury to watch: David Johnson, running back. There will be plenty of pressure on Johnson to produce after the Texans acquired him in the deal that sent fan-favorite star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals this offseason. It wasn't all that long ago that Johnson was considered one of the best all-around RBs in the game, but two head coaches, two systems and multiple injuries later, the 28-year-old was benched for midseason acquisition Kenyan Drake. Perhaps a change of scenery was needed for Johnson, who enters Houston with a clean bill of health. Coach Bill O'Brien, who also serves as the general manager, hand-selected Johnson to become the Texans' featured back -- a role that hasn't been properly filled since Arian Foster's retirement. It's not hard to imagine O'Brien trying to prove himself correct when it comes to using Johnson in 2020, and although Texans fans may be irked about letting Hopkins go, if Johnson can be a reliable, consistent playmaker in the backfield, pressure will be off their most valuable player at QB.