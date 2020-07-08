Around the NFL

Titans GM wants to see Jadeveon Clowney in person before signing

Kevin Patra

The Tennessee Titans remain one team rumored to still be in the running to sign pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson told Paul Kuharsky on Tuesday night, during a video conversation to help benefit local Save Haven Family Shelter, that he'd hope to see Clowney in person before making any move.

"What I've seen on Twitter, him rushing off the edge and hitting that bag," he said, via PaulKuharsky.com. "Anytime you are dealing with whatever the contract is going to command, you want to make sure that the player is healthy, that you are able to allow your doctors to see him, to look at it, to make sure everything is going to be good."

Last month, Robinson noted he hadn't had recent conversations with Clowney. Presumably, the Cleveland Browns, who restructured edge rusher Olivier Vernon's deal on Tuesday, are likely out of the running for Clowney, lessening the potential landing spots.

Coming off core muscle surgery, the current restrictions on player physicals have slowed Clowney's market. Teams don't seem willing to meet his contract demands -- reportedly upwards of $20-plus-million per year -- without at least having their own doctors check him out.

It's possible Clowney must wait well into training camp for teams to bring him in for a physical. It also appears likely that he won't get the long-term deal he seeks this offseason. A one-year prove-it deal might be what the athletic pass-rusher is forced to sign, given the realities of a pandemic-strained offseason.

Robinson did give himself a brief moment to vocalize what Clowney could bring to the Titans defense if signed -- hypothetically, of course.

"You've got (Harold) Landry, you've got (Vic) Beasley, you've got Clowney -- hypothetically, to your point -- you've got Jeffery Simmons, you've got DaQuan (Jones), who's got some power rush, you've got (Kamalei) Correa who goes 100 miles an hour, you've got a lot of different pieces that you can move around," he told Kuharsky "And you've got athleticism with Landry, with Beasley, with Correa, you can drop those guys into coverage and send David Long, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown or whoever it might be. It just gives you a lot of chess pieces in that game."

Until Tennessee, or any other club, can bring in Clowney for a physical and workout, all Robinson can do is daydream about adding such a chess piece to his board.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, 62, isn't close to considering retirement
news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, 62, isn't close to considering retirement

Knowing Patrick Mahomes is under contract in Kansas City for the next 12 years, 62-year-old Andy Reid isn't even contemplating retiring anytime soon. 
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) goes out for a pass during the game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: Not 'comfortable starting back up'

Stefon Diggs expressed concerns about the upcoming season, but the Buffalo Bills wideout insisted he has been training hard to stay ready and prepared.  
No. 10 pick Jedrick Wills signs with Browns
news

No. 10 pick Jedrick Wills signs with Browns

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns.
NFLPA tells board NFL has proposed 35% salary escrow
news

NFLPA tells board NFL has proposed 35% salary escrow

NFLPA informed its board of representatives Tuesday that the NFL proposed 35% of player salaries be held in escrow to help manage costs during 2020 season.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes speak during a television interview after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
news

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs celebrate 'win-win' extension

Kansas City's concept of the expensive long-term deal provides Patrick Mahomes security while giving the team financial flexibility to keep the franchise competitive even with the QB making such a lofty sum.
Eagles 'disappointed' in DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts
news

Eagles 'disappointed' in DeSean Jackson over anti-Semitic posts

The Philadelphia Eagles have spoken to DeSean Jackson about "offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling" statements the receiver made on Instagram. Jackson issued a pair of apologies on Tuesday. 
Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan during a game against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Broncos adding Mike Shanahan to Ring of Fame 

Mike Shanahan is headed into the Denver Broncos' Ring of Fame. The team announced the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach will be the 34th member of the Ring of Fame. Due to potential COVID-19 disruptions, the ceremony is slated to take place in 2021.  
NFLPA president JC Tretter calls on NFL to 'prioritize player safety'
news

NFLPA president JC Tretter calls on NFL to 'prioritize player safety'

The NFL Players Association president reiterated the union's priority is, and that of the NFL should be, "player safety" and that a return to "normal" as the league knows it should not be the goal in 2020.
Browns restructure Olivier Vernon's deal with no-tag clause
news

Browns restructure Olivier Vernon's deal with no-tag clause

Olivier Vernon, scheduled to make $15.25 million (non-guaranteed), reworked his contract, Tom Pelissero reports. The restructured deal includes a no-tag clause that will ensure he's a free agent next March.
Trae Waynes: Wait to officially sign with Bengals a 'headache'
news

Trae Waynes: Wait to officially sign with Bengals a 'headache'

Three weeks before training camp is set to open for veterans, cornerback Trae Waynes still hasn't inked his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bruce Arians, 67, plans to be 'real careful' coaching amid pandemic
news

Bruce Arians, 67, plans to be 'real careful' coaching amid pandemic

Buccaneers coach and cancer survivor Bruce Arians understands he's at a higher-risk level during the COVID-19 pandemic but doesn't plan to step away from coaching this season.
