Browns restructure Olivier Vernon's deal with no-tag clause

Rumors of the Cleveland Browns cutting Olivier Vernon proved unfounded earlier this offseason, but he did restructure his contract.

Vernon, scheduled to make $15.25 million (non-guaranteed), reworked his deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Vernon will now make $11 million guaranteed ($4 million signing bonus, $6.75 million salary) and can earn up to $13 million with incentives.

Pelissero added that the restructured deal includes a no-tag clause (franchise/transition) that will ensure he's a free agent next March.

The Browns already had $37 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap, before re-negotiating Vernon's deal. Guaranteeing $11 million of Vernon's salary likely means the Browns are out of the running for Jadeveon Clowney -- though they would have enough cap space if circumstances changed.

Vernon will enter the final year of the massive deal he signed with the New York Giants in 2016. After being traded to Cleveland last year, the edge rusher earned just 26 tackles and a career-low 3.5 sacks in 10 games.