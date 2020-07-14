AFC East training camp preview: Bills rising; Patriots are in flux

Most important position battle: Kicker! Buffalo is returning almost every starter on offense and defense, a testament to general manager Brandon Beane's roster management in his 38 months on the job. But such consistency threatens the health of the What To Watch For industry. Lucky for us, the Bills will boast a very special mano a mano showdown, pitting a Super Bowl champion in his mid-30s against a sixth-round newbie out of Georgia Southern. Stephen Hauschka vs. Tyler Bass, the PK competition we've been pining for all quarantine, will kick off later this month, available on PPV and BBC+. Hauschka, the incumbent veteran with two years left on his pact, is the favorite, according to his special teams coach. But Bass has the younger, stronger leg, one that could boot Hauschka -- who went 1-for-5 from 50-plus last season -- out of town.





Biggest strength on roster: Front seven. I could cheat and list the entire defense, but I'll narrow my focus on a unit that frustrated offenses last season and only got stronger this offseason. The additions of rookie A.J. Epenesa and veterans Mario Addison, Vernon Butler and Quinton Jefferson beef up a lacking pass rush that held back Buffalo's ace secondary last season. Returning are Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, arguably the league's top linebacker duo, with the latter being in a contract year. It was tough to move the ball on Buffalo's secondary in 2019, which added wild-card veteran Josh Norman -- arriving along with fellow ex-Panthers Addison and Butler -- this spring, but in 2020, the front seven figures to be the anchor of head coach Sean McDermott's defense.





Biggest weakness: Running back. Quarterback Josh Allen gets too much grief on these and other web pages, some -- er, most of it -- warranted. For all his faults, Allen is at least a known commodity who has proven himself positively in enough scenarios to deserve a break. The same cannot be said for his similarly promising backfield mates, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, who, with a combined one NFL season of experience, will be toting most of the carries for the presumed AFC East favorites. Singletary averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his rookie season, flashing veteran instincts and acceleration as Frank Gore's backup before seizing the reins down the back half. But 2020 will be Singletary's first year as a full-time starter, and the cast behind him is deficient in experience and reliability. That a 22-year-old back with a 5-yard YPC average could be seen as a team's greatest weakness reflects highly on Buffalo's roster management. Regardless, the Bills shouldn't take the sophomore Singletary for granted.





﻿﻿﻿Newcomer/player returning from injury to watch: Stefon Diggs, wide receiver. The division's splashiest acquisition -- that is, before Cam came through -- is the best receiver in his prime to join the Bills since Antonio Brown did so for a hot second two springs ago. Diggs, who averaged 17.9 yards per catch in his final season with the Vikings, is the Missing Piece in Buffalo's offense, the weapon who can maximize Allen's potential and keep Bill Bunyan from turning into Captain Checkdown. Unfortunately for Allen and Diggs, on-field work has been at a minimum this offseason due to the pandemic and such, limiting their ability to get to know each other's turf tendencies; the two hooked up in late May, but it's unclear whether they've gotten together since. August should provide the pair with a month-plus to work out the kinks -- and the deep ball.