Jets' Jamal Adams shouts out he's 'trying' to get traded to Cowboys

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams formally requested a trade last week. Predictably, one of Adams' preferred destinations is obvious.
A fan in the Dallas area spotted Adams in his car Sunday and shouted, "You coming to Dallas?"
The Jets star responded: "I'm trying, bro."
The Cowboys have always been a destination Adams preferred, dating back to last year's trade deadline rumors. Adams grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The 2019 All-Pro has become disgruntled about not getting a contract extension done with the Jets and is attempting to force his way out of New York. NFL Network's Kim Jones reported last week that while Adams wants to move on, the Jets continue to believe Adams will remain on the team in 2020.
The 24-year-old has two years remaining on his contract in New York.