Around the NFL

Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 05:23 PM

Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams officially requests trade

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jamal Adams' star has quickly risen in his three NFL seasons in the Big Apple, but it appears his relationship with the New York Jets has soured to a point beyond repair.

The two-time Pro Bowl safety and 2019 first team All-Pro selection has formally requested a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Thursday. Manish Meta of the New York Daily News first reported the news.

Reports of the 24-year-old defensive back's frustration with the franchise over his next deal have been brewing for months, and appeared to reach a tipping point Thursday morning.

In response to an Instagram comment made by a fan comparing how he's handled his contract situation to the actions of Patrick Mahomes, who will likely sign a major contract sometime this summer, Adams hinted that his time with the team may be coming to an end. At the conclusion of his lengthy rant, Adams stated that he would protect himself "just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day" and signed off with the statement: "Maybe it's time to move on!"

Adams has two years left on his rookie deal after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option in April. Rapoport reported late last month that it was unlikely the organization would comply with Adams' demands for an extension or look to trade him in the near future. This latest development might leave the team with no choice.

Since being drafted sixth overall in 2017, the former LSU Tiger has dominated, racking up 273 total tackles, 25 pass deflections, six forced fumbles and two interceptions, one of which he returned 61 yards for a touchdown in 2019, in 46 games played. Pro Football Focus ranked him the fifth-best player under age 25 at the end of last season.

Of the first-round picks selected three summers ago, only Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has signed an extension. As for the other 30 draftees sans Adams, just 16 of them had their option picked up.

Related Content

'Hard Knocks' ready to descend on L.A. despite ongoing pandemic
news

'Hard Knocks' ready to descend on L.A. despite ongoing pandemic

The upcoming season of the popular HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks" will be unlike any other in the show's history. Not only will the program feature both L.A.-based franchises but the show's producers have the added hurdle of figuring out how to execute their unique vision all while navigating the restrictions surrounding NFL teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon submits letter for reinstatement

Josh Gordon submitted his letter for reinstatement to the NFL, Tom Pelissero reports. The former Seahawks receiver is hoping his indefinite suspension will be lifted in time for training camp. 
Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary
news

Dr. Allen Sills: NFL will make public health adjustments as necessary

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday the league "will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled."
Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'
news

Rams, Chargers to be featured on unprecedented season of 'Hard Knocks'

HBO Sports and NFL Films will follow not one, but two NFL franchises with "Hard Knocks: Los Angeles," an unprecedented iteration of the beloved docuseries that will deliver unfiltered, all-access looks inside the training camps of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform
news

Buccaneers unveil first look at Rob Gronkowski in uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed a first look at new tight end Rob Gronkowski in uniform on Thursday.
Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to host virtual fundraising party
news

Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to host virtual fundraising party

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski and basketball HOFer Shaquille O'Neal will compete in six challenges as part of a virtual fundraiser to benefit social justice on June 27, with Snoop Dogg and others scheduled to perform.
Kenyan Drake: Cardinals are going to 'take the league by storm'
news

Kenyan Drake: Cardinals are going to 'take the league by storm'

The 2019 Cardinals finished 5-10-1. At least one of their key players is talking this offseason as if they're about to reverse that record in 2020 -- and then some.
Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement
news

Falcons' Blank invests $470K in grants to end disenfranchisement

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation is giving $470,000 to seven organizations geared toward creating systemic changes and ending the disenfranchisement of black and indigenous people of color.
Panthers DC admits 'there are going to be some growing pains'
news

Panthers DC admits 'there are going to be some growing pains'

In his first year on the job, Carolina defensive coordinator Phil Snow has so far been forced to try to teach his group remotely and will be tasked with improving a defense that lost nine starters from 2019.
Bears QB coach looking for 'juice' from Trubisky, Foles competition
news

Bears QB coach looking for 'juice' from Trubisky, Foles competition

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will take center stage in Bears camp this summer. We've heard from both already on their excitement for the competition, but we didn't hear from their position coach until this week.
A detail view of a football is seen on the field Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

NFL considering expanding practice squads to up to 16 players

With training camps still set to start next month, the NFL is considering making yet another league-wide adjustment due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL