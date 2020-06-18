Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams officially requests trade

Jamal Adams' star has quickly risen in his three NFL seasons in the Big Apple, but it appears his relationship with the New York Jets has soured to a point beyond repair.

The two-time Pro Bowl safety and 2019 first team All-Pro selection has formally requested a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Thursday. Manish Meta of the New York Daily News first reported the news.

Reports of the 24-year-old defensive back's frustration with the franchise over his next deal have been brewing for months, and appeared to reach a tipping point Thursday morning.

In response to an Instagram comment made by a fan comparing how he's handled his contract situation to the actions of Patrick Mahomes, who will likely sign a major contract sometime this summer, Adams hinted that his time with the team may be coming to an end. At the conclusion of his lengthy rant, Adams stated that he would protect himself "just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day" and signed off with the statement: "Maybe it's time to move on!"

Adams has two years left on his rookie deal after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option in April. Rapoport reported late last month that it was unlikely the organization would comply with Adams' demands for an extension or look to trade him in the near future. This latest development might leave the team with no choice.

Since being drafted sixth overall in 2017, the former LSU Tiger has dominated, racking up 273 total tackles, 25 pass deflections, six forced fumbles and two interceptions, one of which he returned 61 yards for a touchdown in 2019, in 46 games played. Pro Football Focus ranked him the fifth-best player under age 25 at the end of last season.