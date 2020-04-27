Fifth-year option tracker for 2017 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2017 first-round picks is about a week away, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.
The Bills picked up the fifth-year option on All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White on April 23. White has emerged as one of the game's top CBs since Buffalo selected him 27th overall three years ago.
Beginning Dec. 30 of 2019, teams have been afforded the opportunity to extend rookie deals of any player selected in the 2017 draft and to exercise the fifth-year options for their first-round selections from that draft. The window to exercise said option closes at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on May 4.
Below are the 32 first-round picks from the 2017 draft and their fifth-year option statuses:
1. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns:Picked up. The Brownspicked up his fifth-year option on April 27, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
2. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears: Declined. The Bears are declining Trubisky's option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
3. Solomon Thomas, DE, San Francisco 49ers:Declined. The 49ers are declining Thomas' option, Pelissero reported.
4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars:Declined. The Jaguars are declining his fifth-year option, per Pelissero.
5. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans: Declined. The Titansare declining Davis' option, according to Pelissero.
6. Jamal Adams, S, New York Jets:*Picked up. *The Jets picked up his fifth-year option on April 29, per Pelissero.
7. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers:Picked up. The Chargers picked up his fifth-year option on April 30, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: Extended. The Panthers signed McCaffrey to a four-year extension on April 16, the team announced.
9. John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Declined. The Bengalsintend to decline Ross' option, according to Pelissero.
10. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: Picked up. The Chiefsexercised Mahomes' option April 30, Rapoport reported.
11. Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints:*Picked up. *The Saints exercised Lattimore's option in March, per Rapoport.
13. Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals:Declined. The Cardinals are declining Reddick's option, Rapoport reported, per an informed source, on May 3.
14. Derek Barnett, DE, Philadelphia Eagles:Picked up. The Eagles announced on April 28 that they pick up Barnett's option.
15. Malik Hooker, S, Indianapolis Colts: Declined. The Colts are declining Hooker's option, Rapoport reported on May 4.
16. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens: Picked up. The Ravens exercised Humphrey's option April 28.
17. Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Redskins:*Picked up. *The Redskins announced April 27 that they picked up Allen's option.
18. Adoree' Jackson, CB, Tennessee Titans:*Picked up. *The Titans picked up his fifth-year option on May 1, Pelissero reported.
19. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:*Picked up. *The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option on April 29, Pelissero reported.
20. Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos: Declined. The Broncos are declining Bolles' option, according to Pelissero.
21. Jarrad Davis, LB, Detroit Lions: Declined. The Lionsare declining Davis' option, according to Rapoport.
22. Charles Harris, LB, Miami Dolphins:Declined. A day after trading for him, the Falconsopted to not pick up Harris' option, per Pelissero.
23. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants:Picked up. The Giants announced April 29 that they have picked up the fifth-year option of Engram.
24. Gareon Conley, CB, Oakland Raiders:*Declined. *Traded to the Houston Texans last October. The Texans declined to pick up Conley's option, per Rapoport.
25. Jabrill Peppers, S, Cleveland Browns:*Picked up. *Traded to the New York Giants last March. The Giants announced April 29 that they have picked up the fifth-year option of Peppers.
26. Takkarist McKinley, DE, Atlanta Falcons:Declined. The Falcons announced April 29 they were not picking up McKinley's option.
27. Tre'Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills:*Picked up. *The Bills announced April 23 that they picked up White's option.
28. Taco Charlton, DE, Dallas Cowboys: Released by Dallas last September and subsequently claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins. Charlton was then cut by the Dolphins, voiding his option, and subsequently signed by the Chiefs.
29. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns:Picked up. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option on April 27, per Rapoport.
31. Reuben Foster, LB, San Francisco 49ers:Declined. Released by San Francisco in November of 2018 and subsequently claimed off waivers by the Washington Redskins. The Redskins declined Foster's fifth-year option on April 30, per Garafolo.
32. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints:*Picked up. *The Saints exercised Ramcysk's option in March, per Rapoport.
*Fifth-year salaries are determined by draft position. The first 10 picks earn pay equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. The remainder of the first round is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at the position. Per the CBA, a player's position is determined by where he took the most snaps during his third league year.