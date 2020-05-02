Lions likely declining LB Jarrad Davis' fifth-year option

Count Jarrad Davis among the 2017 first-round picks playing for a new contract in 2020.

The Lions are not expected to pick up his fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. That would open the door for Davis to hit free agency after the season.

Davis has been serviceable at times over his first three seasons in Detroit. The middle linebacker tallied a carer-high 100 tackles and six sacks in 2018. His numbers and performance dipped in 2019, however, while losing five games to injury. Davis would finish with 63 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Lions chose Davis with the No. 21 overall pick three years ago. They did not draft his replacement last week but could be looking for it depending on how the upcoming season plays out.