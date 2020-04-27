Browns to pick up options on Myles Garrett, David Njoku

The 2017 draft class produced three first-round selections for the Cleveland Browns, and two will see the ends of their contracts.

Cleveland has exercised fifth-year options on defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Garrett's option was a no-brainer. The incredibly talented pass rusher was near the top of the NFL in sacks before his season ended prematurely as a result of his indefinite suspension. He'll be receiving a massive contract after the 2021 season if he continues to follow his current path.

Njoku's is interesting, though, because he hasn't exactly proved to be worthy of a first-round selection. Injuries robbed Njoku of the majority of his most recent season, and he's been asked by previous Browns regimes to improve his blocking. At times, his hands have been less than reliable, too.

But Njoku is a jump-ball winner who was set to serve as a red-zone weapon for the Browns before he was knocked out of action in Week 2. With his inclusion in Kevin Stefanski's tight end-reliant offense, Njoku could have a breakout season, especially since he'll be one of two legitimate threats at the position thanks to the addition of Austin Hooper.

Cleveland's selection of Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant might have signaled a nearing end for Njoku, but the Browns' decision to pick up his option reinforces what management said after the draft: This is about adding another weapon.

Will Njoku be around in Cleveland for long? That's still unknown. But the Browns are going to give him two more seasons to prove himself at least.