Chiefs signing former first-round DE Taco Charlton

Taco Charlton's reclamation project will continue in Kansas City.

The former first-round pick, who was released by the Dolphins on Thursday, is signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. He'll be playing for his third team in the past year alone.

The Cowboys waived Charlton last September after making him a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season. It ended a mere two-plus-year tenure in Dallas, where the No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 draft made just seven starts. He was soon claimed by Miami and appeared in 10 games, tallying 21 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. It was by far his most productive stretch as a pro.

The fourth-year defensive lineman joins a Chiefs team that figures to offer playing opportunities behind starters Frank Clark and Alex Okafor.