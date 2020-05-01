Titans decline option for former No. 5 pick Corey Davis

Corey Davis entered the NFL as a big-play threat, and he still has one season left to prove he can be one in Tennessee.

The Titans have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Davis' rookie contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Selected fifth overall in the 2017 draft, Davis came from Western Michigan as the 2016 Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year and the all-time receiving yards leader in major college football. Davis packed with him the promise of stretching the field for a Titans team that desperately needed a receiver of that caliber.

He's struggled to do so in his first three seasons. Davis' best campaign came in his only full season of action (2018), in which he caught 65 passes for 891 yards and four touchdowns. His long reception of 51 yards offered a peek at what evaluators saw in him before the 2017 draft.

2019 saw Davis post his best yards-per-catch average (14) of his career, but he found himself in a receiving corps that included a new emergent star: A.J. Brown. The rookie finished with 52 receptions for 1,051 receiving yards and eight touchdowns and was a legitimate Pro Bowl candidate who didn't end up making the team. He did, however, make the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie Team, a recognition Brown undoubtedly deserved.

Davis, meanwhile, posted a line of 43 receptions for 601 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.

There's room for both receivers on Tennessee's roster, especially with slot receiver Adam Humphries helping balance out all levels of the field. But with a fifth-year option that would nearly double his 2020 cap hit of $8.17 million, Tennessee found it wiser to wait for Davis to prove his value on a potential free-agent market before locking themselves into a 2021 rate well into the mid-teens.

The Titans though did pick up the fifth-year option for cornerback Adoree' Jackson, per Pelissero.