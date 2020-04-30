Redskins decline fifth-year option on LB Reuben Foster

Reuben Foster will hit the open market next year. Of course, he first needs to get healthy and back on the field.

The Redskins declined Foster's fifth-year option, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The embattled linebacker has yet to play for Washington, which signed him in November of 2018 immediately after he was cut by the 49ers.

Foster, taken No. 31 overall in 2017, appeared in 16 games for San Francisco before being released following a series of off-field incidents. He was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List and then claimed off waivers by the Redskins.

The Alabama product was reinstated to Washington's active roster last April, only to suffer a torn ACL in his first practice with the team in May. Picking up his option would have guaranteed his salary for the 2021 season. Garafolo added the Redskins haven't closed the door on Foster's long-term status. There's still just a lot for him to prove on and off the field before he earns a second contract.