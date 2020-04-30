Chiefs exercise QB Patrick Mahomes' fifth-year option

The Chiefs ensured Patrick Mahomes will be in Kansas City through the 2021 season. The only question is how much money he'll be making.

The Super Bowl MVP had his fifth-year option exercised, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The move was a formality with the deadline just a few days away.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach noted earlier this week that locking up Mahomes long-term is a priority this offseason. Staying in Kansas City is Mahomes' wish as well. Rapoport previously reported a new deal could net the 24-year-old star up to $40 million per season.

It's safe to say Mahomes has made good on being the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 draft. After sitting for nearly his entire rookie year, he's posted two of the best consecutive campaigns from a young quarterback since Dan Marino.

Mahomes was league MVP in his first full season, this after posting 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards. His numbers dipped in 2019 as he fought through a knee injury, but it's a mere footnote after leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Pretty good ROI for a rookie deal.