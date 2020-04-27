Fifth-year option tracker for 2017 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2017 first-round picks is about a week away, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.

The Bills picked up the fifth-year option on All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White on April 23. White has emerged as one of the game's top CBs since Buffalo selected him 27th overall three years ago.

Beginning Dec. 30 of 2019, teams have been afforded the opportunity to extend rookie deals of any player selected in the 2017 draft and to exercise the fifth-year options for their first-round selections from that draft. The window to exercise said option closes at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on May 4.

Below are the 32 first-round picks from the 2017 draft and their fifth-year option statuses:

1. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns: Picked up. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option on April 27, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

2. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears:

3. Solomon Thomas, DE, San Francisco 49ers:

4. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars:

5. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans:

6. Jamal Adams, S, New York Jets:

7. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers:

8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: Extended. The Panthers signed McCaffrey to a four-year extension on April 16, the team announced.

9. John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals:

10. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs:

11. Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints:

12. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans:

13. Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals:

14. Derek Barnett, DE, Philadelphia Eagles:

15. Malik Hooker, S, Indianapolis Colts:

16. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens:

17. Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Redskins: Picked up. The Redskins announced April 27 that they picked up Allen's option.

18. Adoree' Jackson, CB, Tennessee Titans:

19. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

20. Garrett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos:

21. Jarrad Davis, LB, Detroit Lions:

22. Charles Harris, LB, Miami Dolphins:

23. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants:

24. Gareon Conley, CB, Oakland Raiders: Traded to the Houston Texans last October.

25. Jabrill Peppers, S, Cleveland Browns: Traded to the New York Giants last March.

26. Takkarist McKinley, DE, Atlanta Falcons:

27. Tre'Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills: Picked up. The Bills announced April 23 that they picked up White's option.

28. Taco Charlton, DE, Dallas Cowboys: Released by Dallas last September and subsequently claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins.

29. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns: Picked up. The Browns picked up his fifth-year option on April 27, per Rapoport.

30. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers:

31. Reuben Foster, LB, San Francisco 49ers: Released by San Francisco in November of 2018 and subsequently claimed off waivers by the Washington Redskins.

32. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, New Orleans Saints:

*Fifth-year salaries are determined by draft position. The first 10 picks earn pay equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. The remainder of the first round is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at the position. Per the CBA, a player's position is determined by where he took the most snaps during his third league year.