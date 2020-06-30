Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020

Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font

Nick Shook

Cam Newton is a Patriot, Tom Brady resides in Tampa and Julian Edelman is just trying to make sense of it all.

It looks like he's started to figure things out.

Edelman welcomed his new quarterback to New England by posting a photoshopped image of the two in Patriots uniforms (which they won't wear, by the way, because New England is debuting a new road set this season that is slightly different). The cherry on top, though, was the sprinkling in of Newton's unique font he uses on all social media posts.

Edelman didn't fully commit to the ornate font, but the dash of accents serves as a tasteful nod to his new signal-caller, as does the inclusion of the actual Boston suburb Newton. They'll soon team up on a field just a little over 17 miles south of it.

