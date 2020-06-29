Sunday, Jun 28, 2020 11:03 PM

Patriots provide perfect landing spot for Cam Newton

Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Cam Newton's run of bad luck is over.

After two straight seasons ravaged by injuries, the 2015 MVP became a free agent at the worst possible time. A global pandemic prevented teams from getting a clear medical picture of Newton during an offseason awash in quarterback options and teams convinced they had found "The Guy." Many of those teams will look foolish by late fall because many teams always look foolish by late fall. Newton, meanwhile, should be in the thick of a playoff race.

The Patriots agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Newton Sunday was a no-brainer for Bill Belichick and a rare ray of light in a dark year for NFL fans who were eyeing all those Jarrett Stidham primetime outings with pursed lips. More importantly, the marriage with Bill Belichick and Patriots playcaller Josh McDaniels provides Newton a chance to reset a brilliant career that remains unfulfilled. As great as Newton was in 2015, nearly everything since has been a letdown. He played like a middle of the pack quarterback /in 2016-2017 after his playcaller Mike Shula turned back into a pumpkin and the Panthers struggled to put the right pieces around him. After an excellent start under new coordinator Norv Turner in 2018, Newton's recurring shoulder problems torpedoed that season and a foot injury ruined 2019. Now Newton goes from jobless to a rare opportunity to revive his career.

In New England, Newton will play behind one of the league's best and most stable offensive lines. The team's versatile backfield remains deep and their veteran defense is coming off one of its best seasons under Belichick. After spending most of his career under Shula in Carolina, Newton will play for a coaching staff who has proven they can maximize strengths and cover up weaknesses. (Including when Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett started games.) Newton also jumps from one of the league's best divisions to one of its worst. If anyone says that the Patriots are a poor fit for Newton just because of a shaky wideout group, they aren't paying attention. The wait to find a job was uncomfortable. The contract is wild for a player of Newton's stature, but landing in Foxborough is close to a best-case scenario. Now it's on Newton to show he can stay healthy.

Everything written about Newton and the Patriots will come with a huge asterisk. No one knows how Newton's shoulder will hold up, although it looked promising last offseason before he hurt his foot last August. It also remains to be seen how that dreaded Lisfranc injury impacts Newton's ability to move. There has never been a quarterback quite like Newton, a streaky passer with one of the biggest arms in football who just so happens to be the best red zone runner of his generation.

Newton's health, of course, is the only reason why he's available. If just one other team in the league valued Newton for Chase Daniel money, he would have found a job before he was cheap enough for Belichick to pounce. The Patriots, who entered this weekend with under $1 million in cap space, will sneak Newton on to the roster with a "bare minimum" base deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, that could be worth up to $7.5 million in incentives. While we still need some details to come in, Tom Brady is going to cost the Patriots far more on the salary cap ($13.4 million) than Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined.

All those "Patriots believe in Stidham!" narratives look problematic now, yet they give the Patriots too much credit for this master plan. It's not like Belichick Jedi-mind tricked the entire rest of the league into allowing Newton to sign for a minimum deal. If any team had wanted Newton over the last three months, the Patriots were ready to roll with Stidham. They will still need to be ready to roll with Stidham if Newton can't prove he's healthy. This signing isn't about Stidham, it's about Belichick being Belichick, taking ridiculous value wherever it presents itself, like the Randy Moss trade once upon a time.

If Newton is healthy, I'm not that interested in the quarterback battle stories that will arise from Belichick not revealing anything in August. A healthy Newton is going to win that battle ten times out of ten and will force the Patriots to build the offense around him.

McDaniels -- and Belichick -- should be thrilled. Because he always had Tom Brady, McDaniels hasn't always received the credit he deserves for being ahead of NFL scheme trends. As the Patriots struggled to contain athletic quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson the last few seasons, I've wondered if McDaniels was itchy to break out some of his 2010 Tim Tebow Broncos playbook. The Patriots now have a quarterback and an interior offensive line in Shaq Mason, David Andrews and Joe Thuney that could make life difficult on defenses on run-pass option plays. And for all the struggles the Patriots offense had late last year, a wideout group of Julian Edelman, a healthier Mohamed Sanu, and 2019 first round pick N'Keal Harry is no worse than the crews Newton rolled with in Carolina.

No team turns on a dime quite like the Patriots, and they will likely attempt to win in much different ways than most of the Brady era. A legitimate chance to play meaningful games under a stable coaching staff is all Newton could have hoped for in his cursed 2020 offseason. If Cam Newton is going to evolve and thrive in his thirties like the last quarterback to start for the Patriots, he couldn't have found a better place to do it than Foxborough.

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) prepares for the snap under center during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

NFC West inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots

In the Inside Intel series, Charley Casserly mines his sources to relay the organizational word on impact rookies, prominent position battles and lingering questions. Check out his NFC West findings.
Building the best NFL team money can buy under the 2020 salary cap
news

Building the best NFL team money can buy under the 2020 salary cap

NFL Media researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno builds the ultimate 53-man roster for the 2020 season -- while remaining within the constraints of this year's salary cap -- and fields a dream team headlined by Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald.
NFC South inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots
news

NFC South inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots

In the Inside Intel series, Charley Casserly mines his sources to relay the organizational word on impact rookies, prominent position battles and lingering questions. Check out his NFC South findings.
NFC North inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles
news

NFC North inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles

In the Inside Intel series, Charley Casserly mines his sources to relay the organizational word on impact rookies, prominent position battles and lingering questions. Check out his NFC North findings.
Seau, Brees, Gates head LaDainian Tomlinson's top five teammates
news

Seau, Brees, Gates head LaDainian Tomlinson's top five teammates

Who's the one player LaDainian Tomlinson wishes he could have played with for his entire NFL career? And what did he learn from Junior Seau? The Hall of Fame running back provides a list of his top five teammates.
A detail view of a football is seen on the field Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Coaching Summit offers positives, but major diversity issues remain

After two days at the virtual Quarterback Coaching Summit, Jim Trotter says he sees positives but also feels a shortage of hope and patience when it comes to addressing the lack of diversity in the NFL head-coaching ranks.
Fox broadcasters Pat Summerall, left, and John Madden stand in the FOX broadcast booth at the Louisiana Superdome before Super Bowl XXXVI Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)
news

Marc Sessler's 10 favorite NFL broadcast teams of all time

The NFL has been blessed with a rich soundtrack of voices through the years, but which broadcasts stand out as the best of the best? Marc Sessler reveals his 10 favorite announcing teams of all time.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

NFC East inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots

In the Inside Intel series, Charley Casserly mines his sources to relay the organizational word on impact rookies, prominent position battles and lingering questions. Check out his NFC East findings.
Former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson delivers his speech during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

A call for more NFL stars to speak up, ignite action for social causes

In retirement, LaDainian Tomlinson has dedicated himself to creating real change. But with regret of not doing enough during his NFL career, the Hall of Fame running back calls for more players to speak up and ignite action for social causes in the prime of their careers.
James Conner of the Pittsburgh Steelers arrives at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul Abell/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
news

James Conner driven to show 'a way to be better from adversity'

James Conner had to fight cancer before he could reach the NFL. Now, the Steelers running back tells Nick Shook he has taken on the mission of inspiring others with his story.
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Father's Day: Broncos RB Lindsay's dad inspiring him in fatherhood

James Palmer sits down with Phillip Lindsay and Lindsay's father, Troy, who's a tremendous source of inspiration for the Broncos running back in his new role as a dad.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL