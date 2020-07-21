NFC South training camp preview: Saints dangerous; Bucs intrigue

Most important position battle: Cornerback. The Falcons spent the 16th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft on Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, a decision that comes with Week 1 starter expectations. Not only will the former first-team All-ACC selection be tasked with replacing long-time starter Desmond Trufant, who was released in March before signing with the Lions, but he will do so playing in a division stockpiled with superb receivers. Third-year CB Isaiah Oliver -- the 58th overall selection in 2018 and a 16-game starter last season -- will be competing to keep his starting job, and 2019 fourth-rounder Kendall Sheffield, whom coach Dan Quinn spoke highly of this spring, is also in the mix for starter's reps. Blidi Wreh-Wilson, who'll turn 31 in December, could also be in play, but the young bucks are the favorites for the leading roles.





Biggest strength on roster: Wide receiver. Anytime a guy breaks one of Jerry Rice's records, said guy is a prime candidate to earn a label like this for his position group. In his 125th career game -- a 10-catch, 166-yard outing against the Jaguars in Week 16 -- Julio Jones became the fastest player in NFL history to record 12,000 career receiving yards, reaching the mark in 17 fewer games than Rice did. After yet another Pro Bowl selection (his seventh), Jones enters Year 10 as this team's most potent player. Calvin Ridley further solidified his standing as one of the league's best budding stars at receiver with a solid Year 2 (63 receptions, 866 yards, seven TDs in 2019). Jones, Ridley and a developing group of young pass catchers, including Christian Blake, Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus (plus, a veteran looking for a fresh start in Laquon Treadwell), gives Matt Ryan a potentially explosive core to work with.





Biggest weakness: Tight end. Two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper, who departed for Cleveland in free agency, isn't walking through that door in 2020 and it won't take long for the offense to feel that void. Atlanta made a deal with the Ravens to acquire Hayden Hurst, the 25th overall pick in the 2018 draft, as a Hooper replacement, but that could be a huge downgrade, as Hurst turns 27 in August and has yet to break through. Granted, Hurst did share targets with Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle in Baltimore, but his production in two seasons (43 catches, 512 yards, three TDs) falls well short of what Hooper did in 2019 alone (75/787/6). Former XFL standout Khari Lee could make a case for significant playing time if Hurst underperforms, but barring any late changes to the tight end room, Ryan -- who recorded his fewest yards per attempt (7.3) since 2013 last season -- better be ready to look downfield more.





Newcomer/player returning from injury to watch: Todd Gurley, running back. It still doesn't make sense to me that Gurley will be playing his age-26 season on a one-year, incentive-laden contract, but nagging injury concerns compounded by a down 2019 have brought us to this point. Two seasons removed from being named Offensive Player of the Year, Gurley registered career lows in carries (223) and rush yards (857) while rushing for 57.1 YPG, his fewest since 2016. He also added 31 catches for 207 yards, his fewest since his rookie campaign. Gurley should be afforded the chance to prove that he can be a workhorse once again. If he's unable to stay in the lineup, though, the perception of his abilities at this stage of his career will take another hit, and Atlanta will have to turn to Brian Hill and/or Ito Smith.