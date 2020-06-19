Panthers OC considers WR Curtis Samuel 'critical' to team's success

The flashes have been tantalizing, the year-to-year strides promising, and yet it feels as though Curtis Samuel is still in search of his breakout season.

Despite having his rookie year limited to nine games, the electrifying Panthers receiver has displayed all of the craftiness and agility -- albeit in bursts -- that enticed Carolina to select him 40th overall in 2017. Much like the previous regime, the current coaching staff hails the former Ohio State standout as an important weapon; offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Samuel's fourth OC in as many seasons, took that praise a step further Thursday.

"Curtis is going to be critical to our success. I say that I wish I could have an opportunity to be out at practices and what not, and Curtis is the one I can't wait to see him do what he does best. I think Curtis is a playmaker. He fits the mold of what we're looking for in this type of offense. A guy that you can utilize all around the field," Brady told reporters during a conference call. "You get the ball in his hands and good things happen. I think you saw stuff last year that shows that he can be a big-play wide receiver down the field, getting the ball in space and I'm excited for him to take the next leap. And I know that he wants that."

Carolina's sudden change under center after Week 2 and the reliability of running back Christian McCaffrey in the passing game last season cut into Samuel's potential to further impact games but he made the most out of his career-high 15 starts.