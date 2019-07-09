NFC South training camp preview: Key players, battles to watch

Most important position battle: offensive line. We could go with free safety here, but that appears to be Rashaan Gaulden's job to lose. The real intrigue is up front on offense, where the Panthers were ravaged by injuries before the season even started last year. That was a real bummer. Anyway, there's no job more important than protecting the franchise (Cam, who happens to be coming off his second shoulder surgery in less than two years), and GM Marty Hurney made some major investments this offseason to help in that effort. He shelled out big bucks to free-agent center Matt Paradis and re-signed 2017 second-team All-Pro Daryl Williams, who missed all but one game last season with a knee injury, before drafting Greg Little in the second round to replenish the group. It looks like Little will get every opportunity to win the job at left tackle, while Williams moves from his natural position of tackle to left guard. But you can bet Williams, playing on a one-year prove-it deal, would love a chance to show he can thrive as Newton's blindside protector. He could get the chance if Little needs more time before he's ready for such an important gig. Then again, last year's starter at left guard, Greg Van Roten, doesn't figure to give up his old spot without a fight. As of now, the positions it seems we can lock in are Taylor Moton at right tackle (although he could also end up at left tackle if Little struggles), Pro Bowler Trai Turner at right guard and the aforementioned Paradis at center, where the Panthers are replacing retired 11-year starter Ryan Kalil.