NFC East training camp preview: Eagles' new weapon, Cowboys' Qs

Most important position battle: Wide receiver. This team, on paper, has three quality No. 2 receivers, but lacks an alpha. I don't expect Golden Tate to rise to that role at this point in his career, nor do I see it coming from Sterling Shepard, but someone -- Darius Slayton, perhaps -- needs to rise to the occasion in this group. It's not as if there are a bunch of jobs to win, with the aforementioned trio essentially locked in, but it's time for someone to stand out.

Biggest strength on roster: Offensive guard. It's not sexy, but I don't care. While the Giants have made plenty of mistakes elsewhere in recent years, general manager Dave Gettleman did not miss when he drafted Will Hernandez, and he definitely didn't hurt his chances when he acquired Kevin Zeitler in the Odell Beckham Jr. deal. Zeitler is an elite guard and Hernandez is on his way to becoming one, giving the Giants a strong foundation at two overlooked but very important positions. If they can fill out tackle in a similar manner with those already on the roster in the next few years, they'll be sitting pretty when it comes to protecting Daniel Jones.

Biggest weakness: Defensive line. Last week, Pro Football Focus ranked New York's defensive line as one of the league's worst (26th), and for logical reasons. Gettleman focused his personnel changes on stopping the run up front, and while that's fine in theory, the approach sacrifices pass rush thanks to an inability to get above-average edge pressure. New York pillaged Green Bay for two of its linebackers and hopes Kyler Fackrell can find some of his Packers magic off the edge, but it remains a gamble that leaves the defensive line vulnerable. This is a group that can get better, of course, with Dexter Lawrence entering Year 2 and Leonard Williams playing under the franchise tag, but it will need improvements in play to no longer exist as a weakness against the pass.

Newcomer/player returning from injury to watch: Andrew Thomas, offensive tackle. Look, this was the pick as soon as Gettleman spent the fourth overall selection on Thomas. Many of us thought he'd be the fourth tackle off the board, not the first, yet here we are, which means it is already time for him to prove himself. Giants fans should hope he fares significantly better than Ereck Flowers did, and if he does well, good on Gettleman for making the call. Danny Dimes' future might ride on it.